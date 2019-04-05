﻿
India Says Pak F-16 Was Shot Down In Feb Aerial Dogfight

"During the aerial engagement, one MiG 21 Bison of the IAF shot down an F-16 in Nowshera sector," the IAF said in a statement.

The Indian Air Force Friday asserted that it had shot down an F-16 aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force on February 27 during aerial combat.

"During the aerial engagement, one MiG 21 Bison of the IAF shot down an F-16 in Nowshera sector," the IAF said in a statement.

The assertion came after the Foreign Policy magazine reported Thursday that the US count of the F-16s with Pakistan has found that none of them are missing, contradicting India's claim that one of its fighter jets shot down a Pakistani F-16 during an aerial dogfight on February 27.

Indian Air Force Fighter Jet

