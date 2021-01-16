Shocking! Man Kills Girlfriend After She Refuses To Marry Him; Cuts And Hides Corpse Inside His Flat

In a bizarre and shocking incident a 30-year-old man in Maharashtra’s Palghar district murdered his girlfriend, dismembered her body and hid parts of the corpse inside the walls of his flat, police said on Saturday.

According to police officers the victim was 32-years-old and was killed in October, 2020 and her skeleton was recently recovered from the accused’s flat.

The accused killed her because the victim refused to marry him, police said adding that he has been arrested.

"The accused and the victim had been in relationship for the last five years. She was last seen with the accused on October 21," an official police statement said.

When family members of the victim enquired about her whereabouts, the accused used to tell them that she had gone to Vapi in Gujarat. They finally approached the police as the victim never returned, the release stated.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder and other charges.

(With PTI inputs)

