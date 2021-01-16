January 16, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Shocking! Man Kills Girlfriend After She Refuses To Marry Him; Cuts And Hides Corpse Inside His Flat

Shocking! Man Kills Girlfriend After She Refuses To Marry Him; Cuts And Hides Corpse Inside His Flat

The victim was killed in October and her skeleton was recovered recently from the accused’s flat in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police officers said

Outlook Web Bureau 16 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Shocking! Man Kills Girlfriend After She Refuses To Marry Him; Cuts And Hides Corpse Inside His Flat
Representational Image
Shocking! Man Kills Girlfriend After She Refuses To Marry Him; Cuts And Hides Corpse Inside His Flat
outlookindia.com
2021-01-16T12:11:31+05:30

In a bizarre and shocking incident a 30-year-old man in Maharashtra’s Palghar district murdered his girlfriend, dismembered her body and hid parts of the corpse inside the walls of his flat, police said on Saturday.

According to police officers the victim was 32-years-old and was killed in October, 2020 and her skeleton was recently recovered from the accused’s flat.

The accused killed her because the victim refused to marry him, police said adding that he has been arrested.

"The accused and the victim had been in relationship for the last five years. She was last seen with the accused on October 21," an official police statement said.

When family members of the victim enquired about her whereabouts, the accused used to tell them that she had gone to Vapi in Gujarat. They finally approached the police as the victim never returned, the release stated.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder and other charges. 

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India's Active Caseload Remains Below 3-Lakh Mark With 15,158 Fresh Cases

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Maharashtra Murder Rape Rape and Murder Case Sexual Harassment & Misconduct National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos