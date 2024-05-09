SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma Light Up Hyderabad

LSG Start Slowly After Opting To Bat

KL Rahul and LSG were quite slow in the PP as SRH bowlers bowled tight lines and did not allow any freebies.

SRH Bowlers Take Wickets At Regular Intervals

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins struck for SRH to derail LSG's momentum.

Birthday Boy Pat Cummins Delivers Wickets

Pat Cummins, on his birthday, bowled well and tidy as he helped his side get wickets.

Pat Cummins' SRH Restrict LSG Run-Flow

Some brilliant bowling from SRH bowlers, restricted the LSG run-flow in this IPL fixture.

Ayush Badoni-Nicholas Pooran Revitalise LSG

After the fall of KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya, LSG's innings were revived by Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran.

Badoni-Pooran Take LSG To 165/4

After a sluggish start, Pooran and Badoni added 99 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket for LSG.

Travis Head-Abhishek Sharma Light Up Hyderabad

Less singles and more of sixes was the mantra for Head and Sharma as they blitzed away LSG bowlers.

Travis Head Brought Up Fifty In 16 Balls

Head (89 not out, 30 balls, 8x4, 8x6) brought up his half-century in 16 deliveries to deliver a KO to LSG.

Abhishek Sharma Proves His Worth

Sharma (75 not out, 28 balls, 8x4, 6x6) toyed with the LSG bowlers as he brought up his half-century too.

SRH Eliminate MI Out Of IPL 2024 Playoff Contention

SRH's 10-wicket win meant that MI were out of the play-off race.

As It Happened

