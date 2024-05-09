SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma Light Up Hyderabad

Outlook Sports Desk
KL Rahul and LSG were quite slow in the PP as SRH bowlers bowled tight lines and did not allow any freebies.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins struck for SRH to derail LSG's momentum.
Pat Cummins, on his birthday, bowled well and tidy as he helped his side get wickets.
Some brilliant bowling from SRH bowlers, restricted the LSG run-flow in this IPL fixture.
After the fall of KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya, LSG's innings were revived by Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran.
After a sluggish start, Pooran and Badoni added 99 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket for LSG.
Less singles and more of sixes was the mantra for Head and Sharma as they blitzed away LSG bowlers.
Head (89 not out, 30 balls, 8x4, 8x6) brought up his half-century in 16 deliveries to deliver a KO to LSG.
Sharma (75 not out, 28 balls, 8x4, 6x6) toyed with the LSG bowlers as he brought up his half-century too.
SRH's 10-wicket win meant that MI were out of the play-off race.