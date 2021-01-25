Shocking! Bihar Woman Hacks Husband to Death After Sealing His Lips and Ears With Glue

In a bizarre and shocking incident, a woman in Bihar’s Gaya district hacked her husband to death after sealing his lips with glue.

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the couple had an argument after the woman’s extra-marital affair came to light, following which they indulged in a fist fight. As the situation escalated the woman’s parents allegedly joined her in attacking the victim and hacked him to death after sealing his eyes, lips and ears with glue.

The victim has been identified as one Munna Gupta, and his wife, Julie, has been arrested, officials said.

The victim’s body was recovered from the accused’s car by Gaya Police officials. Julie and her parents were intercepted by a police patrol vehicle while they were on their way to burn the victim’s body, officials said.

