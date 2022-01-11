Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Shaastra 2022 To Showcase Virtual Rendering Of IIT Madras On Futuristic Martian Landscape

The goal of the virtual conference on gaming and gaming technology is to facilitate networking of enthusiasts, students and professionals in the gaming industry to learn from each other, Prof Ramamurthi said.

Shaastra 2022 To Showcase Virtual Rendering Of IIT Madras On Futuristic Martian Landscape
Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. | Outlook Archive

Trending

Shaastra 2022 To Showcase Virtual Rendering Of IIT Madras On Futuristic Martian Landscape
outlookindia.com
2022-01-11T22:26:44+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 10:26 pm

Rendering of important sites on IIT Madras campus, including a virtual hyperloop offering real life experiences on a futuristic Martian landscape will be a major highlight of Shaastra 2022 Students Technical Festival to be held virtually from January 13 to 16, Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director of IIT Madras, said here on Tuesday.

This edition’s summit will focus on gaming and gaming technology, he said. Noting that conducting Shaastra virtually would not have the same impact as it would be if it was held on campus, Prof Ramamurthi said the team was attempting to achieve a good traction by imagining different ways to reach out virtually to provide students from IIT Madras and other institutions, as well, a good exposure to the latest in technology. He congratulated the students for coming up with innovative ideas despite the challenges during this pandemic times. “I must give all credit to students for managing the change in scenario and moving to the virtual platform smoothly,” he said at a virtual press conference.

This is the second time the students are conducting a technical festival through a virtual platform. “Like the previous year, the team has also created a rendering of the important sites of IIT Madras campus, including a virtual hyperloop close to a real life experience,” said Prof Nilesh Vasa, dean (students), IIT Madras. The event would encourage the young minds to solve various industrial and societal-related problems in diverse disciplines, he added. 

Related Stories

Politics Of Vendetta? Questions Raised Over Withdrawal Of Special Security Cover To Ex-CMs

Many events of the 22nd edition of Shaastra, one of India’s biggest annual student-run technical festivals, are free to access for the public. A total of 50 events featuring 30,000 participants, as against 20,000 last year, will be organised. The theme for this year’s edition is “Code to Chaos.” The set up on a Mars dome will be the platform for lecturers, events, exhibition stalls and interactive games, a release said.

The goal of the virtual conference on gaming and gaming technology is to facilitate networking of enthusiasts, students and professionals in the gaming industry to learn from each other, Prof Ramamurthi said. Lecturers and panel discussions with speakers from over five countries are among the other features.  

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Shaastra grand challenge - a competition on the concept of circular economy paired with sustainability techniques, workshops on trending topics including Arduino, internet of things, data visualisation, robotics, artificial intelligence, are among the other highlights, said Nitish Gupta, Student Secretary (Co-curricular Affairs), IIT Madras.

Nobel Laureates Dr. David Wineland, an American physicist and pioneer in quantum computing and Dr. Stefan Hell, one of the directors of the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry in Göttingen, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute & UN Messenger of Peace Dr Jane Goodall, and Carolina Marin, a Spanish professional badminton player and an Olympic Champion are among the speakers, said Dr. Ratna Kumar Annabattula, Co-curricular Advisor, IIT Madras. The exquisite Shaastra Nights will feature India’s only female illusionist and magician Suhani Shah and comedy maestro Biswa Kalyan Rath is set to entertain the participants. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Chennai IIT Madras Digital Gaming/ eSports Technology Pandemic Nobel Laureate National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Seven Held From Delhi Airport For Trying To Board Using Fake Documents: Police

Seven Held From Delhi Airport For Trying To Board Using Fake Documents: Police

Mullaperiyar Dam Matter Not Adversarial, Parties Should Assist In Identifying Core Issues: SC

Court Directs Guj Govt To Pay Rs 49,000 Compensation To Man Who Sustained Bullet Injuries In 1992 Riots

Arunachal Reports 134 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest One-Day Spike In Jan

NCP And Samajwadi Party Will Fight UP Elections Together: Sharad Pawar

UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya Resigns Ahead Of Elections, Joins Samajwadi Party

Super Spreader: Health Experts Fear Gangasagar Mela Will Worsen Covid-19 Situation

The Brief Calls I Wait For: A Friend Of Umar Khalid On Love And Friendship

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

Advertisement

More from India

80% Vs 20% Remark: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi, Asks Youth Make Elections About Education And Employment

80% Vs 20% Remark: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi, Asks Youth Make Elections About Education And Employment

Covid-19 Curbs Will Be Imposed Across Delhi-NCR: Centre Assures Delhi Government

Covid-19 Curbs Will Be Imposed Across Delhi-NCR: Centre Assures Delhi Government

Delivery Business May See Doubling Of Women Workforce To 15 Pc: Report

Delivery Business May See Doubling Of Women Workforce To 15 Pc: Report

Param Bir Singh Case: SC Says 'Very Disturbing' As Former Police Commissioner Has No Faith In Own Force

Param Bir Singh Case: SC Says 'Very Disturbing' As Former Police Commissioner Has No Faith In Own Force

Read More from Outlook

Time Of The Living Dead: How Zombie Films Have Dealt With Apocalypse

Time Of The Living Dead: How Zombie Films Have Dealt With Apocalypse

Jai Arjun Singh / How zombie films, or almost-zombie films, have dealt with the apocalypse, social crisis and personal desolation

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

How Crypto Fear and Greed Index Reflects The Market Sentiment: All You Need to Know

Harsh Kumar / Crypto Fear and Greed Index measure the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market. While it is an indicator of the overall market sentiment, an investing decision has to be based on several other inputs.

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Kohli, Rabada Steal The Show On Day 1 — Stats

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: Kohli, Rabada Steal The Show On Day 1 — Stats

Syed Pervez Qaiser / India captain Virat Kohli and South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada revived their famed rivalry on Day 1 of the third Test in Cape Town.

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Beware Of BNPL: Buy Now But Know How Much You Will Have To Pay Later

Madhuparna Roy Sukul / Small loans and no paperwork make BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes an attractive choice, but know that they are riddled with risks for the indisciplined borrower

Advertisement