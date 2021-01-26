January 26, 2021
Corona
Kashmir: Mobile Internet Services Suspended To 'Ensure Peaceful' R-Day Celebration; Phone Services Unaffected

Suspension of mobile phone and Internet services on Republic Day and Independence Day has been part of the security drill in the valley since 2005

Outlook Web Bureau 26 January 2021
Representational Image
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-01-26T10:50:08+05:30

Internet on mobile phones will remain suspended in Kashmir on Tuesday to ensure that Republic Day celebrations are conducted peacefully, officials said. However, mobile phone services will continue to function.

"The mobile internet telephone services have been temporarily suspended in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said

Suspension of mobile phone and Internet services on Republic Day and Independence Day has been part of the security drill in the valley for the last 16 years. The precautionary measure has been enforced in the valley since 2005 when militants used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast near the venue of Independence Day celebrations. 

With PTI inputs

