Rajasthan Live Updates: SC Allows Speaker to Withdraw Petition Against Team Pilot; BSP Challenges Merger Of Its MLAs With Congress

The political slugfest in Rajasthan continues as Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday returned to the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government a cabinet note seeking an assembly session with fresh queries. This is the second time that the governor has sought clarifications from the government. The Congress has accused the governor of acting under pressure from the BJP to stall a floor test in the assembly.

The government, fighting for survival after Gehlot’s now sacked deputy Sachin Pilot staged a rebellion with 18 other MLAs following a bitter and prolonged feud, has been pushing the governor for an opportunity to prove its numbers on the floor of the house. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Congress called off its plans to protest in front of the Raj Bhawan on Monday although the nationwide protests stayed on schedule.

The Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member assembly, including the 19 dissidents, and the BJP 72. In a new twist, the BSP on Sunday issued a whip to the six MLAs, who had left the party to join the Congress last year, to vote against the ruling party in the state in case of a trust motion in the Assembly. The BSP claimed the merger of the MLAs with the Congress was invalid according to the 10th Schedule.

Get all live updates here:

12:00 PM: BSP moves Rajasthan High Court seeking to become a party in the petition by BJP against the merger of six BSP MLAs in the state with the Congress party.

11:30 AM: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi withdraws his plea in Supreme Court, against the High Court order asking him to defer his decision on disqualification notices issued to former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs. Joshi's counsel Kapil Sibal said they will weigh legal options and added that Friday's High Court order may be challenged.

11:00 AM: Speaking on the BSP’s whip to all its Rajasthan MLAs, the party's state chief says, "The whip was issued as the MLAs had won elections on BSP tickets, and they can't get involved in Congress' activities or vote for them. BSP chief decided this after a lot of deliberation. We're working on her directions."