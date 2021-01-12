Political Dynasty Biggest Enemy Of Democracy: PM Modi At National Youth Festival

Also read National Youth Day: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Swami Vivekananda On His Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the valedictory programme of the National Youth Parliament Festival. He said, "India's politics needs young people so that the dynamic field can be a constructive medium to make positive changes. "

Exhorting young people to join politics, the Prime Minister added that the poison of dynastic politics will continue to weaken democracy unless they enter it.

On the occasion of Vivekananda Jayanti, the Prime Minister paid tribute to India's Yuva Shakti today.

People are now supporting honesty and performance in governance but the disease of dynastic politics is not fully over, he said via a virtual telecast.

"Tomorrow, 12th January is a special day. We pay homage to Swami Vivekananda and mark National Youth Day as a tribute to India’s Yuva Shakti. At 10:30 AM tomorrow, will address the valedictory programme of the National Youth Parliament Festival," he wrote in a tweet.

The Prime Minister also noted that India is developing an ecosystem that incorporates modern education and better opportunities for which youngsters would often go abroad.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister announced a programme to celebrate National Youth Day.

With PTI inputs



