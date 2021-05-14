PM-Kisan 8th Instalment: Modi Releases Rs 19,000 Cr To More Than 9.5 Crore Farmers; Steps to Check Balance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released the eighth instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) via video conferencing. This enables transfer of over Rs 19,000 crores to more than 9.5 crores beneficiary farmer families.

For the first time on Friday, the benefits under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme reached farmers of West Bengal as about 7.03 lakh of them got Rs 2,000 each under the programme launched more than two years ago.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a Central scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government.

What is the scheme all about?

Under the scheme, income support of 6,000 per year in three equal instalments is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. State Government and UT administration identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines and directly transfer the fund to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs. 1.15 lakh crores has been transferred to farmer families so far.

Who are eligible to get benefits under the Scheme?

All landholding farmers’ families, which have cultivable landholding in their names are eligible to get benefit under the scheme

Land holders, farmer families in which one or more of its members holding constitutional posts, members of Lok sabha/ Rajya sabha/ state Legislative Assemblies/ State, all serving or retired officers and employees of Central/ State, professionals like doctors, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants, and architects registered with professional bodies and carrying out profession by undertaking practices.

A step-by-step guide to check PM-Kisan Installment

Go to the official website of the government – https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Now look for ‘Farmer’s Corner Section on the homepage

Select the ‘Beneficiary Status’ option. Here, the beneficiary can check his or her application status. The list will have the farmer’s name and the amount sent to his bank account.

Now either enter your Aadhar Number or Account Number or Mobile Number.

Then click on the ‘Get data’

Direct Link to Check PM Kisan Money Status

To check ‘PM Kisan beneficiary list’ – Go to Farmers’ Corner

Click on the beneficiary list

Then enter your State, District, Sub-District, Block and Village

After that click on Get report.

