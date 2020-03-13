March 13, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  MEA Asks Indian Embassy In US To Look Into Request For 'Deportation' Of WSJ Journalist

MEA Asks Indian Embassy In US To Look Into Request For 'Deportation' Of WSJ Journalist

Eric Bellman, the journalist who works for the reputed American newspaper, is based in India.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 March 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
MEA Asks Indian Embassy In US To Look Into Request For 'Deportation' Of WSJ Journalist
Image used for representational purpose only.
MEA Asks Indian Embassy In US To Look Into Request For 'Deportation' Of WSJ Journalist
outlookindia.com
2020-03-13T21:14:39+0530

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday asked the Indian Embassy in the United States to look into the request for the immediate deportation of Wall Street Journal's South Asia Deputy Bureau Chief for "anti-India behaviour", Prasar Bharti reported.

Eric Bellman, the journalist who works for the reputed American newspaper, is based in India.

A complaint was registered against Bellman by a private individual on Government's Online Grievance Redressal platform, MEA spokesperson  Raveesh Kumar said. 

"Referring the complaint to the related office is a routine matter as per the standard procedure. No such decision on deportation has been taken by the Ministry of External Affairs," he said. 

The External Affairs Ministry was intimated about the matter on March 2 following police complaints against Wall Street Journal "for misreporting on Delhi riots, particularly about the killing of IB officer Ankit Sharma."

Next Story >>

'61 MLAs Don't Have Birth Certificates': Kejriwal Govt Passes Resolution Against NPR, NRC

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Delhi Violence Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) National Register of Citizens (NRC) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos