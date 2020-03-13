MEA Asks Indian Embassy In US To Look Into Request For 'Deportation' Of WSJ Journalist

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday asked the Indian Embassy in the United States to look into the request for the immediate deportation of Wall Street Journal's South Asia Deputy Bureau Chief for "anti-India behaviour", Prasar Bharti reported.

Eric Bellman, the journalist who works for the reputed American newspaper, is based in India.

Ministry of External Affairs today asked the Indian Embassy in the US to look into the request for immediate deportation of @WSJ's South Asia Deputy Bureau Chief @EricBellmanWSJ, who is based in India, for "anti-India behaviour". @MEAIndia @IndianEmbassyUS pic.twitter.com/1014pAB8qy — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) March 13, 2020

A complaint was registered against Bellman by a private individual on Government's Online Grievance Redressal platform, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"Referring the complaint to the related office is a routine matter as per the standard procedure. No such decision on deportation has been taken by the Ministry of External Affairs," he said.

The External Affairs Ministry was intimated about the matter on March 2 following police complaints against Wall Street Journal "for misreporting on Delhi riots, particularly about the killing of IB officer Ankit Sharma."