LS Election 2019 Phase 4 LIVE: EVM Glitches Reported From Rajasthan, Maharashtra; Voters Boycott Polling In Kannauj, UP

As 72 Lok Sabha constituencies across nine states, mostly in the Hindi heartland, go to polls today in the fourth phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will defend 45 of the seats it won in the 2014 Lok Sabha battle.

Here are the LIVE updates:

1:25 pm: BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Mathura, Hema Malini and her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol after casting their vote in Vile Parle.

1:16 pm: Till 12 o'clock here are votes polled and percentage.

Kulgam 1005 1%

Noorabad 9036 11.8%

HS Bugh 466 0.6%

Devsar 9150 10%

Total= 19657. 5.7%

12:53 pm: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aditya Thackeray after casting their vote at a polling booth in Gandhi Nagar, Mumbai. Poonam Mahajan BJP's candidate from Mumbai North Central LS seat also present.

12:27 pm: TMC women supporters protest in Nanoor of Birbhum district.

#WATCH TMC women supporters protest in Nanoor of Birbhum district, after BJP opposed TMC supporters who insisted on polling despite absence of central forces at the polling booth. Police is trying to mediate between the two groups. #WestBengal #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/WhPWtwqeVG — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

12:00 pm: 4th phase voting percentage till 11 am:

Nashik - 17%

Bhiwandi - 17%

Thane - 17%

Mumbai North - 19%

Mumbai North West - 18%

Mumbai North East - 18%

Mumbai North Central - 16%

Mumbai South Central - 17%

Mumbai South - 16%

Shirdi - 21%

11:40 am: Actor turned politician Sunny Deol files his nomination as the BJP candidate from the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency. (Picture Courtesy: ANI)

11:36 am: Polling percentage till 11:00 am in Anantnag.

11:33 am: Prem Singh Chandumajra, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Lok Sabha candidate from Anandpur Sahib, files his nomination at DC office in Ropar.

11:29 am: The Election Commission has issued a show cause notice to BJP’s Birbhum candidate Dudhkumar Mondal for using a mobile phone inside the polling booth in Birbhum.

11:26 am: Estimated polling percentage of 29.21% recorded till 11 am in Jharkhand.

11:23 am: Voting underway at polling booth number 19 in Vanpura, in Kulgam's Qazigund.

10:45 am: 17.07% voter turnout recorded in five parliamentary constituencies of Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai and Munger, in Bihar, till 11am.

10:30 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi files affidavit in connection with the contempt petition filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi over his comment on Supreme Court's Rafale order.

10:24 am: Actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao after casting their votes at polling booth in St. Anne's High School in Bandra.

10:11 am: Polling is being conducted for the first time at booth number 249 in Jagodih area of Palamu constituency. It is a naxal-affected area.

Jharkhand: Polling is being conducted for the first time at booth number 249 in Jagodih area of Palamu constituency. It is a naxal-affected area. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/cCP2eU3trq — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

10:08 am: Polling percentage recorded till 9 am in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Maharashtra (17 seats)-- 6.82%

Madhya Pradesh (6 seats)-- 11.11%

Odisha (6)-- 9%

West Bengal (8 seats)-- 16.90%

10:03 am: 9% Turnout recorded till 9 am in the 4th parliamentary election phase for Anantnag second leg.

1. Kulgam= 288= 0.3%

2. Noorabad =1786= 2.3%

3. HS Bugh = 163 = 0.2%

4. Devsar = 2174= 2.4%

Overall Polling percentage= 1.3%

9:43 am: BJP MP candidate from Asansol, Babul Supriyo's car vandalised in Asansol.

West Bengal: BJP MP candidate from Asansol, Babul Supriyo's car vandalised in Asansol. A TMC polling agent says, there is no BJP polling agent here. pic.twitter.com/kBNmpXCvPD — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

9:41 am: BJP's Babul Supriyo had a verbal duel with polling officers after he visited a polling booth in Asansol over complaints of booth capture and ensuing clashes.

"I will myself take the central forces to that polling station. It is very good that people in West Bengal are aware&they want central forces so that they can cast their vote. This is why Mamata Banerjee is scared," says Union Minister&BJP candidate from Asansol Babul Supriyo.

9:35 am: Checkout the number of constituencies in each state polling today. Over 1 lakh 40 thousand polling booths have been put in place to ensure smooth polling.

9:10 am: BJP accuses TMC workers of capturing booths in Krishnanagar, Chapra. "Booth numbers 197/198, 102, 19 to 35, 67-71 in Chapra, booth no. 62 (Bikrampur), 240 (Dogachi), booth no. 121/122 (Kanainagar) under Krishananagar LS Constituency has been captured by TMC goons," says Kalyan Chaubey, BJP MP candidate from Krishnanagar constituency, Nadia, West Bengal.

Bengal police is threatening our polling agents and workers at Booth no. 172 of Bilkumari village in Palashipara assembly constituency under Krishananagar LS Constituency. @ECISVEEP @abpanandatv @ANI @PTI_News @smitaprakash @rahulkanwal — Chowkidar Kalyan Chaubey (@kalyanchaubey) April 29, 2019

8:49 am: Maharashtra: Voting is yet to begin at booth number 162 of Malad West in Mumbai after a glitch in EVM was detected.

8:42 am: BJP candidate from Krishnanagar, Nadia alleges booth capturing by TMC.

8:20 am: BJP MP candidate from UP's Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan casts his vote at a polling booth in Goregaon.

8:15 am: BJP sitting MP Paresh Rawal & his wife Swaroop Sampat cast their vote at polling booth number 250-256 at Jamna Bai School in Vile Parle.

#Mumbai : BJP sitting MP Paresh Rawal & his wife Swaroop Sampat cast their vote at polling booth number 250-256 at Jamna Bai School in Vile Parle. pic.twitter.com/V4iXvzhD9D — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2019

8:10 am: Governor Shaktikanta Das casts his vote at polling booth number 40 & 41 at Peddar Road.

8 am: Crude bomb at Bengal polling station

Crude bomb found in a polling booth in Santipur, Nadia district under Krishnanagar constituency, reports Indrajit Kundu. 7:45 am: Krishnanagar BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey complains that EVMs are not working here.

EVM is not working since last 1 hour at booth no. 220 in Murugacha under Krishnanagar LS constituency. @ECISVEEP https://t.co/BR7D7UiESj — Chowkidar Kalyan Chaubey (@kalyanchaubey) April 29, 2019 7:40 am: At a polling booth in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur, voting has been halted after a technical fault in an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

7:15 am: Congress alleges polling agents being stopped in Bengal Bengal

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleges polling agents are being stopped at some booths in Murshidabad. Adhir Ranjan Choudhury is rushing from booth to another for assitance after complaints, reports Manogya Loiwal.

Another phase of the General Elections begins today. I hope those voting today do so in large numbers and break the voting records of the previous three phases.



A special appeal to young voters to head to the polling booth and exercise their franchise. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2019

7 am: Fourth phase of voting has begun.

6:45 am: Preparation for polling in Mumbai, Chhindwara underway