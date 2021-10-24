Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

ITBP's 60th Raising Day: 20 Soldiers Get Gallantry Medals For Defending LAC Against China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish the bravehearts of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force that keeps watch over the Line Of Actual Control with China.

ITBP's 60th Raising Day: 20 Soldiers Get Gallantry Medals For Defending LAC Against China
ITBP celebrates 60th Raising Day on Sunday | Twitter

Trending

ITBP's 60th Raising Day: 20 Soldiers Get Gallantry Medals For Defending LAC Against China
outlookindia.com
2021-10-24T14:18:53+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 24 Oct 2021, Updated: 24 Oct 2021 2:18 pm

Marking the 60th Raising Day celebrations of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force,  gallantry medals were awarded to 20 personnel of the force guarding the India-China LAC. The soldiers were awarded for their bravery displayed during the violent clashes and ongoing military standoff between the two countries in the eastern Ladakh region in May-June 2020. 

The awards had previously been announced on the eve of Independence Day on August 14 this year.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai pinned the medals on the chests of the personnel and handed them certificates at a ceremony in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Related Stories

Air Force Day | Yesterday’s Enemy: The High-Flying Invisible Foe

Uttarakhand-Himachal: Indian Army, ITBP Find Two More Trekkers' Bodies, Five Others Airlifted

The central paramilitary is deployed shoulder-to-shoulder with the Army as part of its primary mandate to guard the 3,488 km-long icy Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the soldiers of the ITBD for their continued bravery in the face of hostilities. 

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Out of the 20, eight personnel have been awarded the police medal for gallantry (PMG) for their gallant act, meticulous planning and tactical insightfulness and for defending the motherland in Galwan Nalla on June 15 last year, a spokesperson for the force said.

Six personnel have been awarded with the PMG for gallant action during violent face-off on May 18 in the Finger IV area while the rest six have been decorated with the same medal for their gallant action near Hot Springs in Ladakh on the same day, the force had said earlier.

It had said that in eastern Ladakh, the ITBP troops not only effectively used shields to protect themselves but also responded fiercely to Chinese PLA advancing troops and brought the situation under control during "fierce" face offs and skirmishes. 

"With highest order of professional skills, ITBP troops fought shoulder-to-shoulder and also brought the injured (Army) troops to the rear.

"Even when the ITBP troops fought the whole night, they received minimum casualties by giving befitting reply to the stone pelters of the PLA," the force said in their citation.

At certain places, it said, they gave a "determined" standoff for about 17-20 hours throughout the intervening night (June 15-16) in extremely challenging conditions. 

"Due to the high-altitude training and survival experience of the force at the icy Himalayan deployments, ITBP troops kept the PLA troops at bay and due to the all out and befitting response of ITBP troops at several fronts, many areas were safeguarded.

"The ITBP troops showed highest level of devotion, courage, determination, utter disregard to personal safety even in injured condition and exhibited great professional skills in the face of violent physical scuffle with the PLA," it had said.

Twenty Army soldiers were killed during these clashes while China has claimed the casualty figures on its side to be five, which is widely believed to be much higher.

Three other ITBP personnel were also decorated with the PMG for displaying courage, grit and determination in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.

Deputy Inspector General (veterinary) Sudhakar Natarajan was also decorated with the police medal for meritorious service during the event for rendering exceptional service in the animal transport wing of the force, the lifeline for ensuring rations and logistics to its mountainous border deployments.

Natarajan, who joined the ITBP in 1992, is credited with introducing the first batch of Belgian Malinois infantry patrol dogs in the ITBP, which was followed by all other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

The about 90,000 personnel strong ITBP was raised on this day in 1962 in the aftermath of the Chinese aggression.

Wishes poured in on social media to mark the occasion.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi China India-China Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Army Jawan, Two Cops Wounded In Heavy Exchange Of Fire In Valley

Army Jawan, Two Cops Wounded In Heavy Exchange Of Fire In Valley

‘AAP, TMC Marginal Players; Will Defeat BJP To Form Next Govt In Goa’: P Chidambaram

100 Crore Vaccine Shots Proves Strength Of 'Sabka Prayas': PM Modi On 'Mann Ki Baat'

RK Laxman Turns 100: PM Modi Pays Homage As Twitter Floods With Tributes To 'The Common Man'

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Accused Union Minister's Son Ashish Mishra Contracts Dengue In Jail

6-Year-Old Raped In Delhi, Accused Caught On CCTV Footage

Covid-19: Centre Stresses On 'Utmost Precautions' As States Gear For Diwali Celebrations

Amit Shah's Roadmap For Jammu & Kashmir: Delimitation, Elections, Statehood

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from India

J&K: Snowfall, Heavy Rain Wreak Havoc On Apple Orchards, Five Dead

J&K: Snowfall, Heavy Rain Wreak Havoc On Apple Orchards, Five Dead

Himachal Bypolls: A 24-km Trek through Thick Forests, Mountains And Streams

Himachal Bypolls: A 24-km Trek through Thick Forests, Mountains And Streams

Terrorism Has Reduced, Stone Pelting Is Invisible: Amit Shah In Kashmir

Terrorism Has Reduced, Stone Pelting Is Invisible: Amit Shah In Kashmir

Manohar Lal Khattar: RSS Became My Family Beyond Family

Manohar Lal Khattar: RSS Became My Family Beyond Family

Read More from Outlook

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Paromita Vohra / SRK’s persona evokes the kind of Indianness that denies categorisation into singular, exclusive identities. And thrives on making others feel welcome.

Amit Shah's Roadmap For Jammu & Kashmir: Delimitation, Elections, Statehood

Amit Shah's Roadmap For Jammu & Kashmir: Delimitation, Elections, Statehood

Naseer A Ganai / This is Shah’s first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the state was stripped of its special status and bifurcated in 2019 by the Narendra Modi government. Shah is on a three-day trip.

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: Why Is Pakistan Under Pressure To Beat India In T20 WC, Says Madan Lal

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: Why Is Pakistan Under Pressure To Beat India In T20 WC, Says Madan Lal

Priya Nagi / India and Pakistan clash in a high-octane ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super-12 match in Dubai on Sunday. Pakistan have never beaten India in a World Cup clash.

Love, Respect, Awe: That's The Way Shah Rukh Khan Looks At Women In His Films

Love, Respect, Awe: That's The Way Shah Rukh Khan Looks At Women In His Films

Shrayana Bhattacharya / Shah Rukh Khan is the soothing balm for millions of Indian women living an oppressive life in an insensitive, patriarchal society.

Advertisement