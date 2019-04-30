PM Modi Says SP, BSP Leaders Will Tear Each Other's Clothes After Poll Results

﻿
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich said the 'expiry date' of the 'Mahagathbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh is May 23, the date of poll results

Outlook Web Bureau 30 April 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the leaders of the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh will tear each others clothes after the results of the Lok Sabha elections
Predicting the doom of the opposition 'mahagathbandhan (grand alliance)' in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said its "expiry date" is May 23 when leaders of the grouping will be at each others' throats.

The Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) are in an alliance in the state.

"Leaders of the SP, BSP, RLD will tear each others clothes once results of the Lok Sabha polls are out on May 23," Modi said at an election meeting near here.

The prime minister, who has been slamming the alliance as "opportunistic", said, "The expiry date of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance is May 23...evening."

Modi, attacking the Congress, said that a "party which is not sure whether it will be in a position to get the post of leader of the opposition in Parliament...its leaders are getting garments stitched to take oath as prime minister."

PTI

