Himachal CM Debunks Khalistani Threat, Wants Tricolour In Every Home On Aug 15

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday asked people to unfurl tricolour at every house to debunk the threat of self-styled pro-Khalistani outfit “Sikh for Justice” (SFJ)—a US-based banned organisation.

The Chief Minister told the state assembly on Tuesday that despite Himachal Pradesh police lodging an FIR against one Gurpakhwant Singh Pannu who is threatening to obstruct flag hoisting ceremony on August 15, more politicians and journalists have received calls from different phone numbers –all from foreign countries, during past 48 hours.

In the pre-recorded message the caller, speaking on behalf of Pannu, had even threatened national BJP president J P Nadda, apart from the Chief Minister.

Some opposition leaders including Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, senior Congress MLA Asha Kumari, former PCC president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and MLA Vikramaditya Singh, son of former CM Virbhadra Singh, also received threatening calls.

“We are not afraid of such elements who are involved in anti-India activities from the foreign soil. Nobody had bothered about them in Punjab. Thus, now they have chosen to create trouble in the peaceful state of Himachal Pradesh. This is unacceptable “ he said.

Thakur reminded that Himachal Pradesh is “ Veer Bhumi” and has produced the most patriotic and nationalists figures.

Independence Day is set to be celebrated with full fervour on August 15 every house has been urged to hoised the Tricolour, a symbol of national pride, on the day.

“I appeal to every citizen of Himachal Pradesh to give a befitting reply to pro-Khalistani elements by hoisting the flag and also participating in the official functions” he exhorted.

Thakur said the police have registered an FIR and an investigation is underway. The state government has provided full details about the threatening calls to Central Intelligence agencies and RAW, apart from the ministry of home affairs and also provided the transcript of the message.

The Chief Minister has declared that no one can stop him from hoisting the national flag and that there is no reason to take such warnings seriously. The state security agencies were doing their job to act against such elements.

Meanwhile, Leader of opposition (LoP) Mukesh Agnihotri extended his party’s full support to the government and offered that he himself will attend the flag hoisting ceremony in his district.

“We will not tolerate any such effort of the anti-national elements to question the existence of Himachal Pradesh and serve threats like this” he added.

Agnihotri also asked all MLAs and party leaders to hoist the national flag and participate in the government functions.

He appreciated the decision of the government to upgrade the security of the Chief Minister, National BJP president J P Nadda and Union Minister for I &B Anurag Singh Thakur following the threat.

Agnihotri also asked the government to beef up security for opposition MLAs in view of the threat calls.

