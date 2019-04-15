Door Open, Clock Running Out: Rahul Gandhi To AAP On Alliance For Lok Sabha Polls

﻿
The uncertainty over an alliance between the AAP and the Congress for Lok Sabha elections has been continuing for some time now

Outlook Web Bureau 15 April 2019
Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the 'door is open' for Aam Aadmi Party for alliance for the Lok Sabha elections
As uncertainty over an alliance between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress continues, Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that a tie-up between the two parties will rout the BJP.

“The Congress is willing to give up 4 Delhi seats to the AAP to ensure this. But Mr Kejriwal has done yet another U-turn,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said his party will do anything to "save the country" from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

The uncertainty over an alliance between the AAP and the Congress has been continuing for some time now. The talks between the two sides derailed after they failed to reach an agreement over seat-sharing in Delhi and Haryana.

Congress' in-charge for Delhi P C Chacko had said on Friday that the Congress would go it alone in Delhi since the AAP had taken an "impractical stand".

AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia although said Saturday that his party was ready to form an alliance with the Congress in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh but it would not agree for a tie-up just in the national capital.

