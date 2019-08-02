﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Cut Short Stay, Return As Soon As Possible: J&K Govt To Amarnath Pilgrims, Tourists

Cut Short Stay, Return As Soon As Possible: J&K Govt To Amarnath Pilgrims, Tourists

The Principal Secretary (Home) issued a security advisory, saying pilgrims and tourists "may curtail their stay" and "return as soon as possible".

Outlook Web Bureau 02 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Cut Short Stay, Return As Soon As Possible: J&K Govt To Amarnath Pilgrims, Tourists
The Jammu and Kashmir government has asked Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and tourists to immediately make necessary arrangements to cut short their stay in the Valley and return as soon as possible.
File Photo
Cut Short Stay, Return As Soon As Possible: J&K Govt To Amarnath Pilgrims, Tourists
outlookindia.com
2019-08-02T16:18:59+0530

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday asked Amarnath Yatris and tourists to immediately make necessary arrangements to cut short their stay in the Valley and return as soon as possible in the wake of intelligence inputs of "specific terror threats" to the pilgrimage.

The Principal Secretary (Home) issued a security advisory, saying pilgrims and tourists "may curtail their stay" and "return as soon as possible".

"Keeping in view the latest intelligence inputs of terror threats, with specific targeting of the Amarnath Yatra, and given the prevailing security situation in the Kashmir Valley, in the interest of safety and security of the tourists and Amarnath Yatris, it is advised that they may curtail their stay in the Valley immediately and take necessary measures to return as soon as possible," it said.

 Also Read | Pakistan Army Landmine, Cache Of Arms Recovered Along Amarnath Yatra Route: Army

FROM THE MAGAZINE | The Kashmir Plan

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Amarnath Yatra J&K: Amarnath Shrine & Yatra National
Next Story : KTM RC 200: Same Price, Other Options
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters