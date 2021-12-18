Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Chopper Crash | Court Of Inquiry Will Be Thorough Process, May Take A Few More Weeks: IAF Chief V R Chaudhari

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had announced that a tri-services inquiry team led by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh started investigation into the chopper crash that killed CDS General Bipin Rawat and others.

Chopper Crash | Court Of Inquiry Will Be Thorough Process, May Take A Few More Weeks: IAF Chief V R Chaudhari
The wreckage of IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter. | PTI Photo

Trending

Chopper Crash | Court Of Inquiry Will Be Thorough Process, May Take A Few More Weeks: IAF Chief V R Chaudhari
outlookindia.com
2021-12-18T19:46:29+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 7:46 pm

IAF Chief V R Chaudhari on Saturday said the court of inquiry into the chopper crash that killed CDS General Bipin Rawat and others would be a thorough process and may take a few more weeks, 

"I would not like to pre-empt any of the findings of the court of inquiry, because it's a thorough process. The mandate given to him (Air Marshal Manvendra Singh) is to investigate every single angle and look into every single aspect of what could have gone wrong and come out with the suitable recommendations and findings," IAF Chief V R Chaudhari said.

The probe may take a few more weeks for completion, he indicated.

Related Stories

IAF chopper crash: Group Captain Varun Singh cremated with full military honours in Bhopal

Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: Witness Recalls Last Chat With CDS

"I would recommend that I do not make any announcement in haste about what could have been the cause or what are the remedial actions that we are going to institute," Chaudhari said.

"So, we will just have to wait for a few more weeks till he completes the court of inquiry. Let me assure you that it is a very, very fair process, the entire court of inquiry," he said.
The IAF Chief expressed grief over the demise of General Rawat and others in the tragic accident.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

He was replying to a query on the details relating to the investigation into the December 8 copter crash at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu in which General Rawat, his wife and 12 others were killed.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had announced that a tri-services inquiry team led by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh started investigation into the crash.

Chaudhari was speaking to reporters after reviewing the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy at Dundigal near Hydearbad.

Asked if the procedures concerning flying by VVIPs are being reviewed especially after the Mi-17 chopper crash, he said all the procedures would be reviewed based on the findings of the inquiry.

"Of course, all these procedures will be reviewed. Based on whatever the findings of the inquiry."

He said the IAF is continuing deployment as the standoff with China is still persisting and that the Force is ready to enhance the presence of troops if the need arises.

"Like you said, the standoff does continue. Disengagement has taken place in certain areas in Eastern Ladakh. But, the complete disengagement has not yet been done."

"I would not like to go into the details, but suffice to say we are deployed, we are prepared to take on any challenge that may face us in that area with the shortest of notice," he said to a query on the standoff with China and the preparedness of the IAF.

"Of course, if necessary, there will be. We will enhance the deployment if the need arises," he replied, when asked if there will be further deployment of forces if there is a need.

He said the status quo with regard to the deployment of forces in the region continues at the same level as April last, following the Galwan incident.

Asked if a scenario of two-front war can be seen in the near future in view of the threat from Pakistan, apart from China, Chaudhari said the IAF is continuously evaluating the threats.
"Like I said, we are continuously evaluating our threats. I would not like to focus on this term of two-front war. We are continuously aware of what our threats are. We know what the country faces at any given time. Our preparedness keeps... based on the threat perception," he said.

To another query, Chaudhari said the IAF is aware of the threats which come in the form of multiple domains and not merely the "physical and kinetic domains".

To a question on Rafale deliveries, he said the three of the remaining four aircraft would be delivered in February.

"First of all, we are thankful to them that deliveries have been timely. You know that contract was for 36 Rafales. 32 have already come. Of the remaining four, three will come on time, in February."

The last aircraft, to which India-specific enhancements are being made, would be delivered after its due trials are completed.

Earlier in his address at the CGP, he said the Air Force is on the cusp of transformation into a highly potent Force with many new inductions such as Rafale jets, Apache helicopters and others.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Bipin Rawat Air Marshal VR Chaudhari Hyderabad Chopper Crash Chief Of Defence Staff (CDS) Air Force National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Former SC Judge Justice Nanavati Who Probed Godhra, Anti-Sikh Riots, Dies At 86

Former SC Judge Justice Nanavati Who Probed Godhra, Anti-Sikh Riots, Dies At 86

Man Allegedly Beaten To Death After Sacrilege Attempt At Amritsar Golden Temple

Hindutvawadi Bathes Alone In Ganga But A Hindu Will Bathe With Crores Of Others: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi

Madhya Pradesh: Cold Wave Drops Temperature To 4 Degree Celsius In 4 Districts

No FIR Against Nawab Malik For Allegedly Violating Covid-19 Norms, Mumbai Court Rejects Plea

NEET PG Counselling: Doctor's Strike In Delhi Enters Into Day 2

Omicron: Delhi Govt Converts Four Private Hospitals As Dedicated Centres To Treat New Covid Variant Patients

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from India

261 Rohingya Muslims Residing In Punjab: State Submits Affidavit In SC

261 Rohingya Muslims Residing In Punjab: State Submits Affidavit In SC

Captain Amarinder Singh Slams CM Channi After Pakistani Drone Spotted Near Border

Captain Amarinder Singh Slams CM Channi After Pakistani Drone Spotted Near Border

Rohini Court Explosion: DRDO Scientist Wanted To Kill Lawyer Neighbour, Says Police

Rohini Court Explosion: DRDO Scientist Wanted To Kill Lawyer Neighbour, Says Police

Agni P: India Successfully Tests Nuclear Capable Surface To Surface Ballistic Missile

Agni P: India Successfully Tests Nuclear Capable Surface To Surface Ballistic Missile

Read More from Outlook

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

Punjab Elections 2022: Farmer Leader Charuni Floats New Party To Contest Polls, Other Unions Stay Away

Harish Manav / As farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni floats his own political party - Samyukt Sangharsh Party - he slammed political leaders and said they frame policies in 'favour of capitalists.

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Veio Pou / With people of Northeast facing inhuman atrocities as security forces get away with murder, it's time this draconian law must go.

BWF Worlds LIVE: Lakshya Sen Vs Kidambi Srikanth

BWF Worlds LIVE: Lakshya Sen Vs Kidambi Srikanth

Jayanta Oinam / Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth take on each other for a place in the men's singles final. Follow live updates.

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Advertisement