Hyderabad Man Distributes Free Liquor Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

As the lockdown due to the Coronavirus continues, the supply of alcohol has left many people wanting a drink. Amid this pandemic, a Hyderabad resident on Sunday distributed alcohol pegs among the people in the state's old city.



According to ANI, the person, who identified himself as Kumar, said: "Yesterday, while I was returning to my residence in Hyderabad's old city after completing my work, I noticed in Champapet area that a woman suffering from convulsion/fits due to alcohol. She was shifted to a hospital later on."

Moved by how daily wage workers are 'suffering' without liquor, a man named Kumar distributed one peg alcohol to labourers in Champapet, #Hyderabad. He already had some stock left with him. Good deed or bad, I leave it to your descretion. 1 more video below. #lockdown #covidindia pic.twitter.com/Eyn220w5Gf — krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) April 12, 2020

He said there were other people who desperately needed alcohol. "I had an alcohol bottle at my residence. So, I thought of distributing alcohol pegs to such people," he added.

Kumar said that he distributed the alcohol on Sunday morning among those people who desperately needed it.

He claimed that his intention was not to violate the government norms but to help the people.

(With ANI inputs)