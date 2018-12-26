21-Year-Old Woman Gives Birth On Railway Platform In Mumbai

On December 24, a 21-year-old woman gave birth to a baby on a platform of Dadri railway station in Mumbai, authorities said.

Geeta Deepak Wagare, on Monday started experiencing severe labour pains following which, she was immediately attended by 24x7 medical assistance team of the railways.

Railway police was also present at the spot.

Post delivery, the mother and the newly-born baby were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for further care and medical assistance.

The woman as well as the baby are safe.

