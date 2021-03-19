12-Hour Catch Up: Over 35,000 New Covid Cases In India; Mukul Roy To Contest Again

From an increase in fresh Covid-19 cases, GPS-based toll collection, and West Bengal elections 2021, to rape cases and approval of a bill to raise FDI in insurance; here’s a look at what all happened in India in the last 12 hours:

India Records 35,871 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Highest In 102 Days

India recorded its highest single-day rise in over 100 days with 35,871 fresh cases of Covid-19 recorded on Thursday, according to the data by the Union health ministry.

The total Covid-19 tally of the country has now risen to 1,14,74,605.

With the infection cases rising for the eighth consecutive day, the active caseload reached 2,52,364, which accounts for 2.20 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 96.41 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. Read More

No Toll Booths, Complete GPS-Based Toll Collection Within A Year: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has informed Lok Sabha that the government will remove toll plaza booths across the country within a year. He also said that a complete GPS-based toll collection will be implemented to replace toll plazas.

While speaking in Lok Sabha on ‘Vehicle Scrapping Policy’, Nitin Gadkari said, “I want to assure the House that within one year all physical toll booths in the country will be removed. It means that toll collection will happen via GPS. The money will be collected based on GPS imaging (on vehicles).” Read More



The ‘Reluctant’ Candidate: Mukul Roy To Contest Elections After 20 Years

Mukul Roy, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s former right-hand man and who is now a national vice-president of the BJP, will be contesting an election for the first time since 2001, as the party on Thursday named him as the candidate from Krishnanagar North Assembly seat in Nadia district.

Roy joined the BJP in November 2017 and since then the party’s leadership had quite heavily depended on him in engineering a defection drive in the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Read More

Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Surge In Covid Cases

Maharashtra reported 25,833 coronavirus cases on Thursday which is the highest daily figure since the outbreak of the pandemic. Mumbai also recorded its highest-ever daily count of 2,788 cases on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the health ministry said that about sixty per cent of India’s active Covid-19 caseload has been reported from Maharashtra. Read More

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Asks: What Values Will Women In Ripped Jeans Teach?

The newly elected Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat, has landed himself in a controversy after he criticised women wearing ripped jeans, wondering “what example they set up before their children and the society”.

Expressing his indignation, the Chief Minister described in detail the attire of a woman who had once travelled in a flight on the seat next to his, before going on to question her values. Read More

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa Says, ‘It's Time For India And Pak To Bury The Past’

Asserting that peace between India and Pakistan would help "unlock" the potential of South and Central Asia, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that it was time for India and Pakistan to "bury the past and move forward".

General Bajwa was addressing a session of the first-ever Islamabad Security Dialogue in Islamabad where he said that the potential for regional peace and development always remained hostage to the disputes and issues between Pakistan and India - the two "nuclear-armed neighbours". Read More

Kerala Nurse Searching For Job In NCR Raped By ‘Mutual Friend’

A man was arrested in Noida for allegedly raping a 23-year-old nurse, who hails from Kerala, on the pretext of helping her find a job in Delhi-NCR, officials said.

The accused, who was arrested from his home in the morning, also hails from Kerala and is a mutual friend of the complainant, the officials said. Read More

Rajya Sabha Approves Bill To Raise FDI In Insurance

The bill to raise the foreign investment limit in the insurance sector to 74 per cent was passed in Rajya Sabha on Thursday with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying while control will go to foreign companies, the majority of directors and key management persons will be resident Indians who will be covered by law of the land.

Giving out reasons for the decision to raise the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit, she said insurance companies are facing liquidity pressure and the higher limit would help meet the growing capital requirement. Read More

