Kerala Nurse Searching For Job In NCR Raped By ‘Mutual Friend’

A man was arrested in Noida for allegedly raping a 23-year-old nurse, who hails from Kerala, on the pretext of helping her find a job in Delhi-NCR, officials said.

The accused, who was arrested from his home in the morning, also hails from Kerala and is a mutual friend of the complainant, the officials said.

The complainant had approached the local Sector 24 police station on Wednesday following which an FIR was lodged and the accused arrested, they said.

According to the woman, she knew the accused through a mutual friend and was assured help in facilitating a job here.

“She reached the home of the accused on February 6 after she was told of a job interview there. She had raised doubt about the interview at home, but the accused had told her his family would be at home and so she need not worry,” a local police official said.

“However, when she reached the house of the accused, there was no one else except him and he told her that his wife had gone out for some work and would be back soon,” the official said.

Next she remembered is taking a glass of juice offered by the accused after which lost consciousness and woke up in the middle of the night at his house to realise that she had been raped, the official said, citing the complaint.

“She then left the house and returned to her rented accommodation,” the policeman said.

According to the police, the accused may have spiked her juice after which she lost consciousness and he forced himself on her.

It was not clear yet why the complainant took so much time to approach the police, the official said, adding that the FIR was lodged immediately on Wednesday and the accused held Thursday morning.

He has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 328 (causing hurt by poison), the police said, adding the accused was produced in a court here which has remanded him in judicial custody.

(With PTI inputs.)

