India Records 35,871 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Highest In 102 Days

India recorded its highest single-day rise in over 100 days with 35,871 fresh cases of Covid-19 recorded on Thursday, according to the data by the Union health ministry.

The total Covid-19 tally of the country has now risen to 1,14,74,605.

With the infection cases rising for the eighth consecutive day, the active caseload reached 2,52,364, which accounts for 2.20 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate further dropped to 96.41 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The death toll increased to 1,59,216 with 172 daily new fatalities, it stated.

The single-day spike of 35,871 cases is the highest in 102 days. As many as 36,011 new infections were recorded on December 6.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,63,025, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.39 per cent, according to the data.

Covid cases in Maharashtra have seen a sharp increase with the state reporting over 15,000 cases daily in the past few days.

With the addition of 1,804 new cases of coronavirus reported in 24 hours, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,80,732.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, an official said.

Six more fatalities due to Covid-19 were also recorded in the district, pushing the death toll to 6,355, he said.

The Covid-19 mortality rate in the Thane district is 2.26 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,63,139 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 93.73 per cent.

As of now, there are 11,238 active Covid-19 cases in Thane, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count stood at 46,967 and the death toll at 1,207, another official said.

Mizoram's Covid-19 caseload rose to 4,445 on Thursday as three more persons tested positive for the virus while one fresh fatality pushed the death toll to 11, an official said.

The three new cases were reported from the Aizawl district, he said.

Mizoram now has 17 active Covid-19 cases, while 4,417 people have recovered from the disease.

Altogether, 2,43,726 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till date, including 650 on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 recovery rate in the state now is 99.37 per cent and the infection rate is 1.83 per cent.

Meanwhile, state immunisation officer Dr. Lalzawmi said that 49,415 people, including 15,644 senior citizens and 1,552 people with comorbidities have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine till Wednesday.

A total of 10,179 health care workers and 492 frontline workers have received the second dose of vaccine, she said.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands also reported three new virus cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the union territory to 5,035, a health department official said on Thursday.

The archipelago now has six active coronavirus cases and all six patients are in South Andaman district, he said.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 23,03,13,163 samples had been tested up to March 17 with 10,63,379 being tested on Wednesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

