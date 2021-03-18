Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Surge In Covid Cases

Maharashtra reported 25,833 coronavirus cases on Thursday which is the highest daily figure since the outbreak of pandemic. Mumbai also recorded its highest-ever daily count of 2,788 cases on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday the health ministry said that about sixty per cent of India’s active Covid-19 caseload has been reported from Maharashtra.

The state had reported its first Covid-19 case in March last year. The daily number of cases had started rising gradually and in September last year, more than one lakh cases were added in Maharashtra within a span of merely a week. The cases, however, started declining around the end of 2020.

The state is once again reporting a spike in its caseload. Experts have attributed the resumption of Mumbai local trains and laxity in following Covid-19 protocol as reasons behind the corona surge.

Meanwhile, in view of the rise in coronavirus cases, the administration in Maharashtra's Nanded district has announced that all places of worship will remain shut till March 31, a district official said.

(With PTI inputs.)

