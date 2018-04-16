India Is A Land Of 'Vishwa Gurus': Harsh Vardhan At Jamia Millia Islamia University

Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said India since time immemorial has been a land of "vishwa gurus" (world leaders) as he urged students to think out of the box in their respective fields.

The minister said this while speaking at the convocation of the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi.

"We have fantastic DNA and glorious past. We were Vishwagurus in all subjects. Read the history of anything -- science, medicine, architecture or law.

"I urge students to have out of the box thinking and have a dream ... They all should contribute to the society," he said.

Over 4,000 degrees and diplomas were awarded to students on the occasion, which also saw Manipur Governor and Chancellor of the varsity Najma Heptulla attending the event.

Reading out the achievements of the varsity, University's vice-chancellor Talat Ahmad boasted about the institute's performance, who he said held 12th position in the 2018 MHRD's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

"Presently 18,000 students from across the length and breadth of the country and abroad were enrolled in various courses," he added.

(PTI)