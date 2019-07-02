﻿
The old lady, who has been identified as Charu Lata Patel by former India captain Sourav Ganguly, won hearts for ardent cheering during the 40th match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and Bangladesh at Edgbaston, Birmingham

Outlook Web Bureau 02 July 2019
The venerable lady has been identified as Charulatha Patel.
Screengrab: Twitter
An 87-year-old lady's love for life and of course cricket almost overshadowed the crunch ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match between India and Bangladesh at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday.

The old lady, who has been identified as Charulatha Patel by former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who was doing the commentary for the official broadcasters of the tournament, won hearts for ardent cheering for India.

Gracious cameramen kept bringing the venerable fan, who was seen celebrating by blowing a trumpet, to TV screens every now and then even as commentators shared their amazement over her passion and zest. For many fans, she sure was giving major old-age goals.

And soon, fans took to social media platforms to wish the lady a healthy and long life. Former England captain Michael Vaughan also shared her picture on his Instagram and even went on to call the picture his 'picture of the World Cup'.

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. India rode on a tournament-high opening stand of 180 runs between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to set a target of 315. Rohit hit a record-equalling fourth century of the tournament. For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman took a five-wicket haul.

