Cricket World Cup 2019: England’s Successive Defeats Open Up Race to Semifinals; Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka Still in Fray

Defeats in their last two matches have left England, the tournament hosts, with a lot to do in the home stretch of their group games. While Eoin Morgan’s side faces a must-win situation in its remaining two games, a loss in either of the two will leave tournament favourites England's chances hanging by a thread. (SCHEDULE | POINTS TABLE)

England's struggle is good news for all the other teams which are in contention. There is now hope for the teams that 11 or even nine points may be enough to secure a spot in the semifinals. This means that Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh and even the West Indies, who have just one win from six matches, stand a chance of sealing a last-four berth.

THIS WEEK’S REMAINING FIXTURES

Wednesday, June 26: New Zealand v Pakistan (Edgbaston) | LIVE UPDATES

Thursday, June 27: West Indies v India (Old Trafford)

Friday, June 28: Sri Lanka v South Africa (The Riverside)

Saturday, June 29: Pakistan v Afghanistan (Headingley), New Zealand v Australia (Lord's)

Sunday, June 30: England v India (Edgbaston)

THE KEY FACTOR

As number of wins is the first tie-breaker in case of two or more teams finishing with same points, each game this week holds importance for all the teams. Remember, two of Sri Lanka’s games were rained off. So if they lose one of their remaining three games and end with 10 points and another team has the same points, the number of wins factor could hurt the 1996 champions.

Here's the current situation and what the sides need to do in order be part of the final four -

NEW ZEALAND

With five wins from six games, the Kiwis are second on the table with 11 points. Their fixture against India was washed out.

MATCHES LEFT: 3 (Against England, Australia and Pakistan)

WHAT THEY NEED TO DO TO QUALIFY FOR SEMIS

One more victory will confirm New Zealand’s spot in the last-four.

WHAT IF THEY DON’T WIN ANY OF THEIR REMAINING MATCHES

They stay on 11 points. However, they would really need luck to go their way in terms of other results: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan should lose at least one of their remaining games so that the three sides don’t end up with 11 points.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AUSTRALIA - IN SEMIS

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

INDIA

India survived a scare against Afghanistan to remain unbeaten in the tournament. So far, they have won four of their five games. Their match against New Zealand was rained off.

MATCHES LEFT: 4 (Against West Indies, England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka)

WHAT THEY NEED TO DO TO QUALIFY FOR SEMIS

A couple of victories will secure their place in the semifinals.

WHAT IF THEY LOSE ALL THEIR REMAINING MATCHES

They stay on nine points and hope Sri Lanka don’t win more than one game and Bangladesh lose both their remaining games. Also, West Indies must lose one match to not have a chance of getting to nine points and Pakistan must not win two of their remaining three fixtures.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ENGLAND

So far, the hosts have four wins from seven games.

MATCHES LEFT: 2 (Against India and New Zealand)

WHAT THEY NEED TO DO TO QUALIFY FOR SEMIS

Win both their remaining matches

WHAT IF THEY LOSE ALL THEIR REMAINING MATCHES

They stay on eight points and will be on the verge of elimination. However, they can still qualify for the semis if -

--> Sri Lanka lose all their remaining matches

--> Pakistan get defeated in at least two of their remaining games

--> Bangladesh lose both their remaining matches

--> West Indies lose one

NOTE - If both England and Sri Lanka end with eight points (considering Pakistan, Bangladesh and west Indies finish with less than eight points), the Nett Run-rate ENG and SL will decide the semi-finalist.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SRI LANKA

They have six points from as many games.

MATCHES LEFT: 3 (Against South Africa, West Indies and India)

WHAT THEY NEED TO DO TO QUALIFY FOR SEMIS

If they win all their remaining games, they should qualify for the knockout round. However, if they end on 10 points, they will have to hope that England lose all their remaining matches, Bangladesh do not win both their remaining games and Pakistan lose at least one.

WHAT IF THEY DON’T WIN ANY OF THEIR REMAINING GAMES

They will be eliminated

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BANGLADESH

So far, they have three wins from seven matches. Their encounter against Sri Lanka was washed out.

MATCHES LEFT: 2 (Against India and Pakistan)

WHAT THEY NEED TO DO TO QUALIFY FOR SEMIS

If they win all their remaining matches, Bangladesh will end with 11 points, and can still qualify -- if Sri Lanka lose at least one of their remaining three matches and England win not more than one.

WHAT IF THEY DON’T WIN ANY OF THEIR REMAINING GAMES

They will be out of the competition

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WEST INDIES

The two-time champions have just three points from six games.

MATCHES LEFT: 3 (India, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan)

WHAT THEY NEED TO DO TO QUALIFY FOR SEMIS

They need to win all their remaining three matches and hope that -

--> England lose all their remaining matches

--> Sri Lanka win not more than one

--> Pakistan lose at least two

--> Bangladesh get defeated in both their remaining matches

WHAT IF THEY DON’T WIN ANY OF THEIR REMAINING GAMES

They will be knocked out

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PAKISTAN

Pakistan have lost three of their six games.

MATCHES LEFT: 3 (New Zealand, Afghanistan and Bangladesh)

WHAT THEY NEED TO DO TO QUALIFY FOR SEMIS

If they manage to win all their remaining three matches, they will end with 11 points. Also, they’ll have to hope that England don’t win more than one and Sri Lanka and Bangladesh lose at least one match each.

WHAT IF THEY LOSE ALL THEIR REMAINING GAMES

They will be out of the competition

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AFGHANISTAN AND SOUTH AFRICA - ELIMINATED