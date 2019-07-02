India (IND) face Bangladesh (BAN) in a World Cup 2019 fixture at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India need to win at least one of their last two games (the other one against Sri Lanka) to make a smooth entry into the semifinals. Bangladesh, on the other hand, face a must-win situation in both their remaining matches against Virat Kohli’s team and Pakistan, and will also have to hope for favourable results elsewhere in order to finish in the top-four. Get live updates and live cricket score of India vs Bangladesh here (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)

19:54 hrs IST: Ten off the last 12 deliveries. Bangladesh are 38/0 after 9 overs. Tamim 22*, Sarkar 15*

19:46 hrs IST: Bhuvneshwar on with his fourth over. Tamim plays the third delivery through backward square for a double. Bangladesh are 28/0 after 7 overs.

19:42 hrs IST: Bumrah continues. A dot to Sarkar, then an overthrow which results in five runs. Bangladesh are 24/0 after 6 overs.

19:38 hrs IST: Bhuvneshwar on with his fifth over. Singles off the last two balls. Bangladesh are 18/0 after 5 overs.

19:33 hrs IST: Super over from Bumrah. It's a maiden! Bangladesh are 16/0 after 4 overs.

19:29 hrs IST: FOUR! Too wide from Bhuvneshwar, Tamim cuts it through point. Shot! Bangladesh are 16/0 after 3 overs. Tamim 15*, Sarkar 1*

19:25 hrs IST: Two boundaries for Tamim - first was flicked through mid-wicket, while the second was timed well between the cover and point region. Bangladesh are 9/0 after 2 overs. Tamim 9*, Sarkar 0*

19:22 hrs IST: Stupendous start from Bhuvneshwar. Bangladesh are 1/0 after the first over. Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack.

19:18 hrs IST: Time for Bangladesh's chase. Soumya Sarkar to take strike. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who missed three games due to injury, to open the attack.

18:48 hrs IST: That's it. India finish on 314/9. What a day it has been for the Fizz. Ends with 5/59. The wicket slowed down towards the later part of that innings and that's why batsmen found it difficult to hit boundaries. We'll be back in about 30 minutes with Bangladesh's reply.

18:41 hrs IST: A couple of boundaries for Dhoni. India need more of these. They are 311/6 after 49 overs. Mustafizur to bowl the final six balls.

18:38 hrs IST: Superb over from Mustafizur, a wicket (of Karthik) and only three runs. India are 300/5 after 48 overs. Dhoni 24*, Bhuvneshwar 1*. Saifuddin to bowl the penultimate over.

18:32 hrs IST: FOUR! Fuller ball from Saifuddin, Karthik hits it in the gap between point and short third man for a boundary. India are 297/5 after 47 overs. Dhoni 22*, Karthik 8*. Mustafizur now

18:27 hrs IST: FOUR! Good length delivery from Mustafiz, Dhoni cuts it well behind point. Nine off the over. India are 288/5 after 46 overs. Dhoni 19*, Karthik 2*. Saifuddin comes back into the attack.

18:22 hrs IST: OUT! Pant goes for the slog sweep but gets a top-edge and Mosaddek does the rest at deep backward square leg. Shakib finishes with 1/41. Top spell from a champion all-rounder. India are 279/5 after 45 overs. Dinesh Karthik comes to the crease.

18:18 hrs IST: FOUR! Short from Rubel, on the stumps, Dhoni pulls it in the gap between deep fine leg and deep mid-wicket. Easy pickings! India are 277/4 after 44 overs. Pant 48*, Dhoni 10*. Shakib to bowl his final over.

18:12 hrs IST: Another high-quality over from Shakib, three off it. India are 268/4 after 43 overs. Pant 47*, Dhoni 6*. Rubel comes back into the attack.

18:09 hrs IST: FOUR! Fuller delivery from Mustafizur on the pads, Pant hits it past the man at deep square leg for a boundary. 10 off the over. India are 265/4 after 42 overs. Pant 44*, Dhoni 6*

18:02 hrs IST: Wonderful over from Shakib, only four off it. India are 255/4 after 41 overs. Pant 38*, Dhoni 3*. Mustafizur now

17:58 hrs IST: Three boundaries on the trot from Pant. The best thing about him is that he doesn't change his game much despite wickets falling from the other end. India are 251/4 after 40 overs. Can they get to 340? Shakib again

17:53 hrs IST: OUT! What an over from the 'Fizz'. Gets India's two dangermen - Kohli and Pandya - in the space of three deliveries. Finishes the over with a full delivery around off to Dhoni. India are 237/4 after 39 overs.

17:46 hrs IST: Forty-one off the last 30 balls. India are 237/2 after 38 overs. Kohli 26*, Pant 23*. Mustafizur comes back into the attack.

17:42 hrs IST: FOUR! Full from Shakib, Pant gets down on one knee and plays the sweep backward of square, the fielder in the deep has no chance. India are 227/2 after 37 overs. They are taking on Bangladesh's best bowler.

17:37 hrs IST: Just six runs off Sarkar's fifth. India are 217/2 after 36 overs. Kohli 18*, Pant 11*. Shakib comes back into the attack.

17:32 hrs IST: FOUR! Full and outside off from Rubel, Kohli flicks in between two fielders - mid-wicket and mid-on. Excellent timing! India are 211/2 after 35 overs. Kohli 14*, Pant 9*

17:28 hrs IST: Expensive over from Mosaddek, eight off it. India are 204/2 after 34 overs. Kohli 9*, Pant 8*. Rubel now

17:22 hrs IST: OUT! Offcutter from Rubel, Rahul looks to hit it towards point but gets an outside edge and Mushfiqur Rahim takes a good catch - diving towards his right. Fine innings - 77(92). Rishabh Pant comes to the crease. India are 196/2 after 33 overs.

17:15 hrs IST: Six off Sarkar's fourth. India are 190/1 after 32 overs. Rahul 77*, Kohli 4*

17:11 hrs IST: OUT! End of a brilliant innings from Rohit. He goes for 104(92). The crowd and teammates applaud his achievement. Virat Kohli comes to the crease. India are 184/1 after 31 overs.

17:06 hrs IST: Single and that's a century for Rohit, his fouth in the tournament. Takes his helmet off and salutes the crowd. What a player! Can he score his fourth double-century today? Well, let's wait! India are 181/1 after 30 overs.

16:59 hrs IST: Almost five overs since the last boundary. India are 173/0 after 28 overs. Rohit 98*, Rahul 70*. Pressure piling on Bangladesh. They need to strike here. Someone needs to step up.

16:55 hrs IST: Five singles off Shakib's fifth. India are 169/0 after 27 overs. Rohit 96*, Rahul 69*. Sarkar to continue

16:51 hrs IST: Very good start from Sarkar, just two runs off his first over. India are 164/0 after 26 overs. Rohit 93*, Rahul 67*. Shakib comes back into the attack.

16:47 hrs IST: Nice and tidy from Rubel, just four off it. India are 162/0 after 25 overs. Rohit 92*, Rahul 66*. Another change in bowling. Soumya Sarkar comes into the attack.

16:43 hrs IST: SIX! Full delivery from Mustafiz, Rohit comes forward and pummels it straight over the bowler's head. Magnificent! India are 158/0 after 24 overs. Rohit 91*, Rahul 63*

16:38 hrs IST: FOUR! Short from Rubel, Rohit muscles another pull over wide long-on. Three bounces into the boundary. With this, he goes past David Warner as the leading scorer (520) in the World Cup 2019. India are 147/0 after 23 overs. Rohit 81*, Rahul 62*. Mustafizur comes back into the attack.

16:32 hrs IST: SIX! Flighted delivery from Mosaddek, Rohit launches it over long-on for a maximum. Stand and deliver! Costly over from the Bangladesh spinner, 13 off it. India are 139/0 after 22 overs. Rohit 75*, Rahul 60*

16:25 hrs IST: Five singles off Mosaddek's second. India are 122/0 after 20 overs. Rohit 61*, Rahul 57*

16:22 hrs IST: FOUR! Pitched up from Rubel, Rahul leans forward and drives it straight past the non-striker. Classy! Two off the next ball and the India opener brings up his half-century. Just the innings he would've want to play! India are 117/0 after 19 overs.

16:18 hrs IST: Single off the last ball for Rahul. Six off the over. India are 105/0 after 18 overs. Rohit 57*, Rahul 44*. Rubel Hossain comes into the attack.

16:16 hrs IST: Some more spin. Mosaddek Hossain comes into the attack. Can he strike?

16:11 hrs IST: A good comeback from Shakib, only two off it. India are 99/0 after 17 overs. Rohit 53*, Rahul 42*. Drinks are on the field now.

16:08 hrs IST: SIX! Too short from Mortaza, Rahul pulls it over the wide long-on region for a maximum. India are 97/0 after 16 overs. Rohit 52*, Rahul 41*

16:03 hrs IST: SIX! Fraction short from Shakib, Rohit rocks back and smashes it over mid-wicket for a maximum. Half-century for the India vice-captain. What a tournament he is having! Anothe century on the cards? India are 87/0 after 15 overs.

16:00 hrs IST: Just four off Mortaza's fourth. Nineteen runs have come from the last 30 balls. India are 78/0 after 14 overs. Rohit 43*, Rahul 31*

15:56 hrs IST: Shakib continues to keep things tight. Get a feeling something is going to happen here. India are 74/0 after 13 overs. Rohit 40*, Rahul 30*

15:53 hrs IST: Another extremely good over, this time from Mortaza. India are 73/0 after 12 overs. Rohit 40*, Rahul 29*

15:49 hrs IST: Tidy over from Shakib, only two off it. India are 71/0 after 11 overs. Rohit 39*, Rahul 28*

15:46 hrs IST: FOUR! Short of a length delivery from Mortaza, a bit of width, Rohit times it well between third man and backward point. Elegant! India are 69/0 after the end of first Powerplay. Rohit 38*, Rahul 28*. Shakib Al Hasan comes into the attack.

15:40 hrs IST: FOUR! Full and wide from Mustafiz, Rohit makes space and slices it over backward point. The fielder at third man put in a dive, but can't reach there. India are 59/0 after 9 overs. Rohit 33*, Rahul 23*. Mortaza comes back into the attack.

15:35 hrs IST: Consecutives boundaries from Rahul. That should give him some confidence. One was flicked past the keeper, second was driven between mid-off and cover. Expensive over from Saifuddun, 11 off it. India are 47/0 after 8 overs. Rohit 24*, Rahul 21*

15:31 hrs IST: FOUR! Edged and another boundary! Full from Mustafizur, outside off, Rohit chases this wide ball and looks to hit it over cover but gets a big outside edge which beats the third man. India are 36/0 after 7 overs. Rohit 23*, Rahul 11*

15:27 hrs IST: SIX! Rohit comes down the track and smokes it over extra cover. Shot! Nine off the over. India are 30/0 after 6 overs. Rohit 18*, Rahul 10*

15:23 hrs IST: DROPPED! Tamim puts down a straightforward chance at deep mid-wicket. This is poor from Bangladesh. First Shakib, now Tamim. Senior players need to stand up. In-form Rohit gets a lifeline. India are 21/0 after 5 overs. Rohit 11*, Rahul 8*

15:19 hrs IST: FOUR! Misfield from Shakib. Good length delivery from Saifuddin, Rahul flicks through mid-wicket. Shakib dives to his left after running across but fails to stop it. India are 18/0 after 4 overs. Rohit 9*, Rahul 8*

15:15 hrs IST: Solid start from Mustafiz, just three runs. India are 14/0 after 3 overs. Rohit 9*, Rahul 4*. Saifuddin to continue

15:10 hrs IST: Impressive start from Saifuddin, only one off his first six balls. India are 11/0 after 2 overs. Rohit 8*, Rahul 2*. First change in bowling. Mustafizur Rahman comes into the attack.

15:05 hrs IST: SIX! Shortish delivery from Mortaza, Rohit gets into position early and pulls it over square leg for a maximum. Making his intentions clear from the word go. Rahul gets off the mark with a single. Costly start from the Bangladesh captain. India are 10/0 after the first over. Mohammad Saifuddin comes into the attack.

15:00 hrs IST: Time for live action. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to open. Mashrafe Mortaza to begin the proceedings.

14:38 hrs IST: Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

14:33 hrs IST: India have won the toss and have opted to bat

14:15 hrs IST: The all-important toss in 15 minutes

14:00 hrs IST: The weather is predicted to stay fine throughout the day. Also, the pitch is going to be the same one that was used for the England game.

13:47 hrs IST: Jasprit Bumrah is five wickets short of 100 in ODIs. Can he get to the landmark today?

13:33 hrs IST: If he hits 53, Mahmudullah will become the fourth Bangladesh batsman to complete 4000 ODI runs.

13:24 hrs IST: WHAT THEY SAID -

Mashrafe Mortaza: "Maybe against New Zealand we could do a little better, but the way we're playing, I think we should stick to our plan, and the way England played, I think, they played their way. So I think we have to play with our own plan."

India batting coach Sanjay Bangar: "It's a fresh game. It's going to be on the same track, so we have a bit of an idea of how the track will behave and how the dimensions of the ground are. So we'll try and maximize them."

13:15 hrs IST: BIG NUMBER - Kohli requires a score of 35 to become the leading run scorer in ODIs at Edgbaston. The India skipper averages 154.5 at the venue from six innings.

13:06 hrs IST: Bangladesh and India have met three times before in Cricket World Cup matches; the Tigers winning the first encounter in 2007 before India registering back-to-back victories in 2011 and 2015.

12:59 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - India have won four matches on the bounce against Bangladesh in ODIs.

12:44 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 game between India and Bangladesh.

With a return of three victories, as many defeats and a rained off clash against Sri Lanka, inconsistency has been a theme of Bangladesh's tournament.

"We have to play at our best (against India)," said Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza.

"If we can manage to win, that will be great. India is a very strong side in this World Cup, and it's not going to be easy, but we have to play hard and have to be 100 per cent in every area.

"The good thing is that we're still in the tournament. We have to play a lot better than we have been."

In contrast, India were the model of consistency until they suffered their first defeat of the tournament to England at the same venue on Sunday (June 30).

MS Dhoni's poor show as a finisher in a wobbly middle-order is a cause of concern.

India scored only 39 runs in the last five overs against England, with Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav at the crease. More than their inability to hit big shots, which was certainly the primary factor, the lack of intent was an eyesore.

India have had little time for recovery but will aim for immediate course correction against a team which boasts of the World's No.1 all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (476 runs and 10 wickets) in its ranks.

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar being fit and available for selection, India, for the first time in the tournament, could go in with three frontline pacers.

If Bhuvneshwar is included in the playing XI against Bangladesh, it will also bolster the lower-order batting. Ravindra Jadeja could replace one of wrist spinners -- Yuzvendra Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav.