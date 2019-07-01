Live Streaming, India Vs Bangladesh, 2019 World Cup: Where To See Live Cricket, Get Live Scores

The battle for semi-final berths at the Cricket World Cup will go down to the wire in a thrilling final week full of permutations and possibilities. England have bolstered their chances by beating India at Birmingham on Sunday and now Bangladesh will fancy their chances on an Edgbaston strip good for batting. India are a win away from confirming their semifinal spot while Bangladesh must beat India and then Pakistan on July 5 to nourish hopes of a spot in the knockouts. You can follow live coverage of India versus Bangladesh through live streaming, live TV and live cricket score. India vs Bangladesh is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST at Birmingham on July 2 (Tuesday). (FULL COVERAGE)

Defending champions Australia are the only nation who have secured their spot in the last four, while only a crazy set of results would prevent India from joining them in the knockout stages.

Also Read: Semis Qualification Scenarios

Going by Cricket World Cup form, India will start favourites against Bangladesh. In the last five ODI matches between India and Bangladesh, two-time world champions India have prevailed. In recent clashes, India have beaten Bangladesh twice in the Asia Cup in September 2018. India won both matches chasing.

Also Read: With Fragile Middle-Order, India Face Stern Bangladesh Test

But conditions in Edgbaston will be different on Tuesday with the wicket and shorter boundaries quite a puzzle for bowlers and batsmen to sort out. England batted first to pile up a score in excess of 300 against India. Rohit Sharma's century went in vain as the Indian middle order could not accelerate in the final 10 overs. Bangladesh, a team of experienced players, can be a handful if the players are fully fit. Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah are all battling various forms of injuries.

LIVE COVERAGE DETAILS

STAR Sports will bring the LIVE telecast of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bangla and Malayalam.

For live streaming, go to HOTSTAR.com. The Hotstar app is a good way to enjoy the entire Cricket World Cup. For payment details, visit the Hotstar website.

Live cricket scores and live commentary can be got from Outlook's Live World Cup coverage. (SCHEDULE and POINTS TABLE)

To catch India vs Bangladesh, check out the STAR Sports 1, STAR Sports 1 HD, STAR Sports 2, STAR Sports 2 HD.

Apart from Star Sports in the Indian sub-continent, the India vs England match will be broadcast on Sky Sports (United Kingdom & Republic of Ireland), SuperSport (South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa), OSN (Middle East & North Africa), Fox Sports Australia and Channel 9 (Australia), Willow TV (USA), Sky TV and Prime (New Zealand), Ten Sports and PTV (Pakistan), ESPN (Caribbean), Gazi TV, Maasranga and BTV (all Bangladesh), SLRC (Sri Lanka) and Fox Network Group (China and South East Asia), Digicel (Asia Pacific), Radio Television Afghanistan (Afghanistan) and Yupp TV (Continental Europe and Central Asia).

The on-field action in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 backed by world-class broadcast has contributed in massive growth in viewership in the tournament’s first three weeks. The tournament has seen 367 million viewers tuning into Star Network from across the country with television viewership delivering a record 303 million average impressions for the first three weeks, according to a press release.