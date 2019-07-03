England (ENG) boosted their ICC World Cup 2019 semifinal hopes by defeating India, but face a tough clash against a strong New Zealand (NZ) side at The Riverside, Chester-le-Street today. If England lose, Pakistan will pip them to a semifinal slot should they beat Bangladesh on Friday (July 5). If the World Cup hosts lose, the Black Caps, who are bidding to avoid a third successive defeat, should be safe in the final four whatever the result. They can be matched on 11 points by Pakistan but have a significantly better net run rate. Get live updates and live cricket score of England vs New Zealand here. (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)

13:53 hrs IST: Meanwhile, New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson has a tight left hamstring and will miss today’s match as a precaution.

13:43 hrs IST: Trent Boult became the first bowler from his country to complete a hattrick in World Cup history, achieving the feat against Australia.

13:32 hrs IST: England's Liam Plunkett bowled a full 10-over allocation at a World Cup for the first time in his most recent match against India, taking his best figures ever in a World Cup game (3/55, econ 5.5).

13:29 hrs IST: BIG NUMBER - New Zealand's Kane Williamson passed 6,000 ODI runs in his most recent World Cup game, becoming the third-fastest to reach the mark (139 innings) behind Hashim Amla (South Africa, 123 innings) and Virat Kohli (India, 136 innings).

13:24 hrs IST: New Zealand will be looking to avoid three consecutive defeats at the World Cup for the first time since 1979-1983.

13:19 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - England have won three of their last four ODIs against New Zealand. It is a different story in their World Cup rivalry, where England won the first three meetings between the teams but have since lost five in a row.

13:15 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 match between hosts England and last edition's finalists, New Zealand.

England made a fine start by winning four of their opening five games, but defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia inflicted major blows. They were impressive in their previous encounter against India, with Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes all scoring well.

Bairstow (111) and Roy, who made 66 following his return from a hamstring injury, put on 160 for the opening wicket before the in-form Stokes hit 79, his third successive half-century, to boost the total to 337/7.

England, bidding to win their first World Cup, then kept things tight in the field, with Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett taking wickets in the middle overs.

"Winning a game like this, under the pressure we were under, can only stand us in good stead, potentially for the New Zealand game and hopefully after that," said Woakes.

New Zealand, on the other hand, also began the tournament in style, but losses to Pakistan and Australia hurt their progress.

An attack led by left-arm quick Trent Boult, who took a hattrick against Australia, and Lockie Ferguson is a testing proposition for any side.

But New Zealand look over-reliant on captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor for runs.

Colin Munro was dropped for the Australia game, while Martin Guptill has managed just 85 runs from six innings since his half-century against Sri Lanka.

"We're still in charge of our destination and where we're heading, and that's always a nice thing to have," said Craig McMillan, New Zealand's batting coach.

"Obviously (Guptill and Latham) are short on runs but we're excited by the fact that we haven't quite clicked as a batting group yet."