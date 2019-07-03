India's MS Dhoni Likely To Retire From International Format After Cricket World Cup: Reports

MS Dhoni is likely to retire from international cricket after the ongoing World Cup, amidst rumors which have been churning for quite sometime. The former India captain has faced the brunt of criticism lately, due to his slow batting approach in the tournament.

(ENG VS NZ LIVE UPDATES | LIVE SCORECARD)

(HIGHLIGHTS | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE)

India's last match in the global showpiece event is like to be his last match in national colors. A senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity, "You never know with MS Dhoni. But it is unlikely that he will continue to play for India after this World Cup. But since his decisions to quit captaincy from the three formats have been taken so suddenly, it is very difficult to predict at the moment."

ALSO READ: Ambati Rayudu Retires From International Cricket: Reports

It is being reported that nothing has been announced yet due to India's progression in the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales.

ALSO READ: Master Of Zen, Why MS Dhoni is God of Cricket Too

Dhoni has registered 223 runs in seven matches, as India qualify for the semi-finals. He was also criticized by Sachin Tendulkar for lacking intent. Meanwhile many have stated that he has lost his touch as a finisher of short formats. Although he is still very important to the Men in Blue, who rely heavily on his immense experience and intelligence.