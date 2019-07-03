﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  India's MS Dhoni Likely To Retire From International Format After Cricket World Cup: Reports

India's MS Dhoni Likely To Retire From International Format After Cricket World Cup: Reports

MS Dhoni is currently with the India team in the ongoing Cricket World Cup. It has been reported that he will retire from international cricket after the tournament.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 July 2019
India's MS Dhoni Likely To Retire From International Format After Cricket World Cup: Reports
India's last match in the global showpiece event is like to be Dhoni's last match in national colors
AP
India's MS Dhoni Likely To Retire From International Format After Cricket World Cup: Reports
outlookindia.com
2019-07-03T16:54:42+0530

MS Dhoni is likely to retire from international cricket after the ongoing World Cup, amidst rumors which have been churning for quite sometime. The former India captain has faced the brunt of criticism lately, due to his slow batting approach in the tournament.

(ENG VS NZ LIVE UPDATES | LIVE SCORECARD

(HIGHLIGHTS | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE)

India's last match in the global showpiece event is like to be his last match in national colors. A senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity, "You never know with MS Dhoni. But it is unlikely that he will continue to play for India after this World Cup. But since his decisions to quit captaincy from the three formats have been taken so suddenly, it is very difficult to predict at the moment."

ALSO READ: Ambati Rayudu Retires From International Cricket: Reports

It is being reported that nothing has been announced yet due to India's progression in the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales. 

ALSO READ: Master Of Zen, Why MS Dhoni is God of Cricket Too

Dhoni has registered 223 runs in seven matches, as India qualify for the semi-finals. He was also criticized by Sachin Tendulkar for lacking intent. Meanwhile many have stated that he has lost his touch as a finisher of short formats. Although he is still very important to the Men in Blue, who rely heavily on his immense experience and intelligence.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : ENG Vs NZ, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: England Bat First Against New Zealand
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters