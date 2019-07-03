Ambati Rayudu Retires From International Cricket: Reports

After being overlooked twice by the Indian national cricket team, Ambati Rayudu has decided to call it quits after reportedly announcing his retirement from international cricket. Rayudu was a standby player in India's Cricket World Cup squad, and missed out on a flight to England and Wales twice.

The 33-year-old also received a bizarre invitation from Iceland Cricket yesterday, who offered him permanent residency so that he can play for their country, via Twitter.

According to Indian Express, he has retired from all forms on international cricket.

India originally lost Shikhar Dhawan to injury, who has been replaced by Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, Vijay Shankar also received a toe injury and has been replaced by Mayank Agarwal.

India originally lost Shikhar Dhawan to injury, who has been replaced by Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, Vijay Shankar also received a toe injury and has been replaced by Mayank Agarwal.

Rayudu missed out on the final roster for the ongoing global showpiece, and had also aimed a jibe at the selectors, by tweeting, "Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup".

Rayudu missed out on the final roster for the ongoing global showpiece, and had also aimed a jibe at the selectors, by tweeting about ordering "a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup".

Many fans have pointed out that the tweet could be one of the reasons why he missed out twice on being called for the World Cup.

Rayudu is a right-handed middle order batsman, an occasional wicketkeeper and a right arm off-break bowler. He last played for the Men in Blue in the home series against Australia on March.

Making his international debut on July 24, 2013, against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club, Rayudu was expected to be the next big thing for Indian cricket, having impressed everyone at the National Cricket Academy at 2001. However, it wasn't easy for him, partly due to his own fault in not maintaining any consistency.

He was also India U-19 skipper, leading the side to a semi-final finish in the 2004 U-19 World Cup.