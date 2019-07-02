Live Streaming, England Vs New Zealand, 2019 World Cup: Where To See Live Cricket, Get Live Scores

England's fluctuating form has been the subject of much debate across the cricket world and they need to beat third-placed New Zealand to guarantee their progression in the Cricket World Cup 2019. If England lose, they will rely on Bangladesh beating Pakistan on Friday. You can follow live coverage of England versus New Zealand through live streaming, live TV and live cricket score. England vs New Zealand is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST at Chester-le-Street on ( ). (FULL COVERAGE)

England will have their tails up after defeating India by 31 runs at Edgbaston on . Jonny Bairstow's century and his 160-run opening wicket stand with Jason Roy laid a solid platform for England to score 337/7 in their 50 overs. The duo will face a trial by pace and swing when they face New Zealand bowlers, spearheaded by hattrick hero Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

Also Read: Semifinal Qualification Scenarios

New Zealand, who had a great start to the tournament and looked certain to make the semifinals, put themselves in a hole after losing back to back matches against Pakistan and Australia. Against the Aussies, Kiwi batsmen failed to come good and given England's quality of attack, Kane Williamson's team will have to bring out their best against the hosts. New Zealand have been too reliant on Williamson and that's the team's weakest point.

LIVE COVERAGE DETAILS

STAR Sports will bring the LIVE telecast of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bangla and Malayalam.

For live streaming, go to HOTSTAR.com. The Hotstar app is a good way to enjoy the entire Cricket World Cup. For payment details, visit the Hotstar website.

Live cricket scores and live commentary can be got from Outlook's Live World Cup coverage.

To catch live coverage of England vs New Zealand, check out the STAR Sports 1, STAR Sports 1 HD, STAR Sports 2, STAR Sports 2 HD.

Apart from Star Sports in the Indian sub-continent, the India vs England match will be broadcast on Sky Sports (United Kingdom & Republic of Ireland), SuperSport (South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa), OSN (Middle East & North Africa), Fox Sports Australia and Channel 9 (Australia), Willow TV (USA), Sky TV and Prime (New Zealand), Ten Sports and PTV (Pakistan), ESPN (Caribbean), Gazi TV, Maasranga and BTV (all Bangladesh), SLRC (Sri Lanka) and Fox Network Group (China and South East Asia), Digicel (Asia Pacific), Radio Television Afghanistan (Afghanistan) and Yupp TV (Continental Europe and Central Asia).

The on-field action in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 backed by world-class broadcast has contributed in massive growth in viewership in the tournament’s first three weeks. The tournament has seen 367 million viewers tuning into Star Network from across the country with television viewership delivering a record 303 million average impressions for the first three weeks, according to a press release.