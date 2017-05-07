J&K Assembly: Mehbooba Apologises As Minister Threatens To Lynch Opposition MLA

A special session of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly convened to pass resolution to implement GST in J&K today witnessed debate over a threat of lynching by a PDP Minister to a member of the opposition National Conference.

As the speaker of the Assembly announced that he has expunged the remarks of the Minister for Sports, Imran Raza Ansari, from records, Rana said what if he was lynched and there would be no record of it as well. Ansari responds saying nobody can lynch blue whale or Rana. Rana is well built legislator.

Sajad Gani Lone, who is Minister for Social Welfare and friend of Ansari, chipped in and said Imran has just used English creatively and stretched language a little. “And mob lynches not an individual”, he said.

Later Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti intervened and said, she was taken aback by the words used. “It is not correct to use such words. I apologise to the House for it,” Mehbooba said.

Ansari on Tuesday had told Rana that he will lynch him and expose his “shady business”.

Meanwhile, National Conference Wednesday accused PDP-BJP dispensation for “having lost sense of proportion over the messy situation created on implementation of the GST in Jammu and Kashmir”. It said “their frustration got out-poured in worst form in the Legislative Assembly with a senior minister resorting to most unparliamentary, unbecoming and filthy language to suppress contrarian views.”

“That all this happened in presence of the PDP president and Chief Minister Ms Mehbooba Mufti and State BJP chief SatSharma speaks the level of connivance and conspiracy is all the more concerning”, NC spokesman said.

He sought immediate removal of the Imran Raza Ansari from the Council of Ministers and unconditional public apology to Devender Singh Rana “And, if in this case, the PDP-BJP fails to take a call on such a sensitive issue, it will be presumed that the present government is suffering from the BJP’s lynch syndrome tendencies, which is bad omen for democracy and the State’s glorious traditions.”