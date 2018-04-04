The Website
04 April 2018 Last Updated at 10:49 am Society Reportage

Ghaziabad: Girl, Lesbian Partner Kill Mother For Objecting To Relationship

Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image
In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old girl and her lesbian partner allegedly bashed the former's mother to death for objecting to their relationship.

According to reports, the police have arrested the accused, Rashmi Rana, and her teacher and partner, Nisha Gautama, for allegedly committing the crime. 

On March 9, Rashmi Rana's father Satish Kumar lodged an FIR at Kavi Nagar police station against his daughter and her teacher Nisha Gautama for battering his wife Pushpa Devi with an iron rod which later caused her death.

Police arrested Rana and Gautama from Ghaziabad railway station today. During interrogation, Rana confessed that her mother opposed the union and constantly tortured her over it.

"Fed up with the objections, Rana and her teacher killed Pushpa Devi by battering her with an iron rod who died due to serious head injuries," said SP City Akash Tomar.

Devi's husband, Satish, was not in the house during the incident.

PTI

