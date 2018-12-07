Feel Insulted, EC Should Take Cognisance: Vasundhara Raje On Sharad Yadav's Body-Shaming

After fromer Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Sharad Yadav on Thursday called Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje "fat" and made disparaging comments about her body, Raje has expressed shock at Yadav's comments and said that she felt "insulted" while urging the Election Commission (EC) to take cognisance of the incident.

“To set an example for future it's important that EC takes cognisance of this kind of language. I actually feel insulted and I think even women are insulted,” said Raje while talking to the media after she cast her vote in Jhalawar, according to a report in News18.

Yadav, who founded the Loktantrik Janata Dal earlier this year after he was removed from the JD(U) by Bihar Chief Minister NItish Kumar, sparked a controversy on Thursday as he described Raje as "fat" at an election rally in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

#WATCH Sharad Yadav on Vasundhra Raje in Alwar, Rajasthan: Vasundhra ko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hain, bahut moti ho gayi hain, pehle patli thi. Humare Madhya Pradesh ki beti hai. pic.twitter.com/8R5lEpuSg0 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2018

“Vasundhara ko aaram do, bahut thak gayi hain, bahut moti ho gayi hain, pehle patli thi. Humare Madhya Pradesh ki beti hai (Give some rest to Vasundhra, she has become very tired, very fat. She used to be thin. She is our Madhya Pradesh’ daughter),” said Yadav, while making a poll pitch against the Chief Minister's party, the BJP.

Soon afterwards, Yadav's comments were condemned as an attempt to body-shame the Rajasthan CM, and people on social media expressed outrage over his comments.

A complaint in this regard was also filed with the EC on behalf of the BJP by Nahar Singh Maheshwari, BJP state chief of election cell, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Confirming that he had been apprised of the matter, Anand Kumar, Chief Electoral Officer of Rajasthan later said that he would look into the BJP's complaint and pursue the matter further.

Voting is underway for the 199 of the 200 Assembly seats in Rajasthan, a key state where the BJP is looking to form a government for the second consecutive term.

For more Assembly elections news, click here.