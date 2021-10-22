Urfi Javed: The Producer Made Me Do A Full Lesbian Scene Threatening To Take Legal Action If I Said No

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame actress Urfi Javed's has been making heads turn with her sartorial choices every day. However, not many know that the actress, who has been in the business for a while, has had many ups and downs in her life. Javed opened up recently about one of the worst experiences of her acting career. She was conned by a producer of a web series, who made her shoot an entire lesbian scene by threatening to put her in jail just because Javed had signed a contract.

Talking to ETimes, Javed said, “I signed this web series. They told me, everything would be suggestive. I reached the sets and nothing was suggestive. Suggestive as we say in our film industry is that when the boy and girl come too close to each other for a kiss, the lights go dim, and that’s suggestive. When I reached the set and I saw, I like Oh My God.”

“There was a scene where the actor playing my brother-in-law in the show was supposed to look at me, but the producer turned the looking in touching. She made that guy touch my legs and she started asking him to lift up my saree so that my underwear gets to be seen, etc. Then I realised that she played with me. But then I had to keep going,” said Javed.

It didn’t stop till here, she was even made to do an entire lesbian scene and threatened legal action if she didn’t. Javed said, “They made me perform a full-fledged lesbian scene. I was crying on the bed and begging them not to make me do it as I won’t be able to do it. I told them that I cannot do this, and I am sorry. But she was constantly threatening me saying that you’ve signed a contract and I will get you put behind bars, etc. I was so new that I didn’t have any hold. I didn’t know what to do. I was feeling so helpless. Even the other girl, she was also new, and she too had no idea that this was going to be the lengths to which they were going to make us do. The producer was screaming at the other girl to put her hands in my pants. The producer was taking off my clothes and I was begging her not to do that. She literally came and snatched my cloth and I was just in my bra, and the other girl had to also remove her bra.”

So what happened next? “The next day, I stopped going to the sets. I said I cannot do this, and I switched off my phone.”

Javed went on to explain that she was later sued by the producer for Rs 40 lakhs. She even said that she had contemplated committing suicide at that point in her life, as she was totally clueless as to what to do, and she didn’t even have the aforementioned amount of money. Javed somehow managed to come out of all that mess, as she had also done a police complaint about what the producer made her do.