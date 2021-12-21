Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Bollywood And Hollywood Celebrities Listed In The Panama Papers

While Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan was grilled by the ED in connection with the Panama Papers leak, here's a look at the other celebrities, who were also part of the same controversy.

Bollywood And Hollywood Celebrities Listed In The Panama Papers
The actress appeared before the ED on Monday (December 20). | Instagram\Aishwaryaraibachchan

Trending

Bollywood And Hollywood Celebrities Listed In The Panama Papers
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T15:26:35+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 3:26 pm

The Panama Papers are the 11.5 million leaked documents that were published beginning on April 3, 2016, and are suddenly back in the news in India after Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday.

The data were given to a German journalist named Bastian Obermayer by an anonymous whistleblower entitled 'John Doe,' who uncovered the illegal transactions.

The 'Mossack Fonseca' firm, according to a study, employs roughly 500 Indians. Among the many names mentioned in the Panama Papers leak are Bollywood and Hollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan,  Ajay Devgn, Jackie Chan and Simon Cowell.

Amitabh Bachchan

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Bachchan was a director of four shipping companies based in the British Virgin Islands and the Bahamas, according to the released documents. These firms' authorized capital ranged from $5,000 to $50,000, yet they traded in ships worth millions of dollars, according to the investigation.

Ajay Devgn

In the Panama Papers, actor Devgn was listed as the major shareholder of Marylebone Entertainment Ltd, which is based in the British Virgin Islands. Hassan N Sayani, a London-based investor, was the firm's first shareholder as of October 29, 2013.

Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan

According to the Panama Papers, the actress attended a meeting of the Board of Directors of Amic Partners Limited, a British Virgin Islands (BVI) firm, in Dubai in June 2005, the year the business was founded. She is also being questioned about a significant contribution made to her husband Abhishek Bachchan's foreign bank account under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS).

Jackie Chan

The records also revealed that Hong Kong-born action star Chan has at least six companies managed through Mossack Fonseca. The holdings include companies called Jumbo Jaz Investment, Jackie Chan Ltd. and Dragon Stream Ltd.

Simon Cowell

According to reports, Southstreet Ltd. and Eaststreet Ltd. are two British Virgin Islands corporations in which Cowell is the majority shareholder. Both of these businesses were founded in 2007, when Cowell was preparing to purchase two land plots in Barbados.

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Aishwarya Rai Amitabh Bachchan Ajay Devgn Jackie Chan Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra All Smiles As She Congratulates Daughter For 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra All Smiles As She Congratulates Daughter For 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Mohanlal Explains Why It Took 20 Years To Make 'Marakkar'

Sanjay Dutt 'Tired Of Requesting Raju Hirani' For 'Munna Bhai 3'; Asks Fans to Appeal To The Director

Indian Ocean Delighted To Compose Songs For Play Based On Ambedkar’s Life

Comedy-King Govinda Turns 58, Says He Misses His Mother

Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Her Song 'Oo Antava' In 'Pushpa': 'Being Sexy Is Hard Work'

The Changing Face Of Beauty: Why Beauty Pageants Are Losing Their Charm In India

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2' Script Not Ready, Says Director Kabir Khan After Salman Khan Confirmed The Sequel

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Athiya Shetty Opens Up About Facing Bodyshaming For 'Being Skinny'

Athiya Shetty Opens Up About Facing Bodyshaming For 'Being Skinny'

Bhanu Uday Goswami: OTT Has Completely Changed The Course Of My Career

Bhanu Uday Goswami: OTT Has Completely Changed The Course Of My Career

Keanu Reeves To Join The MCU As A Superhero?

Keanu Reeves To Join The MCU As A Superhero?

Aishwarya Rai Panama Papers Case: Here's What The ED Asked The Actress

Aishwarya Rai Panama Papers Case: Here's What The ED Asked The Actress

Read More from Outlook

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission's proposals to add six seats in Jammu and only one in Kashmir have led to protests from several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

TMC Set To Sweep Kolkata Municipal Elections, Left Likely To Overtake BJP

TMC Set To Sweep Kolkata Municipal Elections, Left Likely To Overtake BJP

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / West Bengal: In Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Elections, TMC has won 134 seats, BJP—which is the main opposition party in the state assembly, has won two seats, the Left parties were leading in one seat, and the Congress has won two seats. The independents are slated to join TMC.

PAK Vs KOR, ACT Semis, Live: Korea Lead 6-5 Vs Pakistan

PAK Vs KOR, ACT Semis, Live: Korea Lead 6-5 Vs Pakistan

Koushik Paul / Along with India, Pakistan are the joint defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey for men. Get here live scores of PAK vs KOR first semifinal.

Explainer | Will Aadhaar-Voter ID Link Lead To Privacy Breach And Mass Disenfranchisement?

Explainer | Will Aadhaar-Voter ID Link Lead To Privacy Breach And Mass Disenfranchisement?

Priyam Shukla / While the centre says that the bill passes all the legal scrutinies, it is feared that the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to link Aadhar with Voter ID may lead to mass disenfranchisement.

Advertisement