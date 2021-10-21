Advertisement
Friday, Oct 22, 2021
Rana Daggubati Launches Trailer Of Naga Shaurya, Ritu Varma's 'Varudu Kaavalenu'

The Telugu film is a romantic family entertainer, directed by debutante Lakshmi Sowjanya.

2021-10-21T22:40:44+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 10:40 pm

Actor Rana Daggubati launched the trailer of actors Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma's upcoming Telugu film 'Varudu Kaavalenu'. The actor launched the trailer through his social media accounts on Thursday.

The movie revolves around two characters who find love in each other through various obstacles but are eventually separated because of some unforeseen events. The film is directed by debutante director Lakshmi Sowjanya.

Daggubati took to his social media to release the trailer. Although he didn't write anything about the film.

Naga and Varma also eventually uploaded the trailer and wrote the same message as, "The celebration begins with a bang. See you all on the 29th."


The film's dialogues are given by Ganes Ravuri whereas the cinematography is done by Patchipulusu Vamsi and Vishnu Sarma, The movie has a stellar cast of Vennela Kishore along with Murali Sharma, Nadhiya, Praveen and Harsha Vardhan amongst others..

Rana Daggubati Hyderabad Art & Entertainment
