Sunday, Sep 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment Raashii Khanna honoured with 'Most Popular Actor Female' at Sakshi Excellence Awards

She received the award for her exemplary acting in 'Prathi Roju Pandage' and 'Venky Mama'.

To have been presented the award by a legendary figure made the honour even more special for Raashii Khanna

outlookindia.com
2021-09-19T12:49:01+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 19 Sep 2021, Updated: 19 Sep 2021 12:49 pm

Actress Raashii Khanna won the Most Popular Actor, Female at the Sakshi Excellence Awards held in Hyderabad on Friday, for her roles in ‘Prathi Roju Pandage’ and ‘Venky Mama’.  The award was presented to her by popular Telugu filmmaker Allu Aravind. To have been presented the award by a legendary figure made the honour even more special for Raashii Khanna. 

“I am so touched and extremely delighted to have received this honour. I am grateful to all my fans and the audience who have constantly supported me and bestowed their love and blessings upon me throughout. Words fall short to express how blessed I feel. This honour definitely drives me to work harder and deliver better. I thank each and everyone who had faith in me," she said.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

Raashii Khanna has a signed a slew of films such as Raj & DK's 'Sunny', Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Rudra', 'Aranmanai 3', 'Bhramam', 'Pakka Commercial', 'Sardar', 'Methavi' and 'Shaitan Ka Bachcha'.

Popular Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu received the Most Popular Actor, Male for his performance in the film ‘Maharshi’.

Raashi Khanna Hyderabad Art & Entertainment
