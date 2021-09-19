Raashii Khanna honoured with 'Most Popular Actor Female' at Sakshi Excellence Awards

Actress Raashii Khanna won the Most Popular Actor, Female at the Sakshi Excellence Awards held in Hyderabad on Friday, for her roles in ‘Prathi Roju Pandage’ and ‘Venky Mama’. The award was presented to her by popular Telugu filmmaker Allu Aravind. To have been presented the award by a legendary figure made the honour even more special for Raashii Khanna.

“I am so touched and extremely delighted to have received this honour. I am grateful to all my fans and the audience who have constantly supported me and bestowed their love and blessings upon me throughout. Words fall short to express how blessed I feel. This honour definitely drives me to work harder and deliver better. I thank each and everyone who had faith in me," she said.

Raashii Khanna has a signed a slew of films such as Raj & DK's 'Sunny', Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Rudra', 'Aranmanai 3', 'Bhramam', 'Pakka Commercial', 'Sardar', 'Methavi' and 'Shaitan Ka Bachcha'.

Popular Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu received the Most Popular Actor, Male for his performance in the film ‘Maharshi’.