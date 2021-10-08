Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Mrunal Thakur Rocks In J J Valaya’s Collection At FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week

For the past three decades, J J Valaya’s collection has always been steeped in grandeur and glory and inspired by the ancient civilizations and cultures of the spice and silk routes.

JJ Valaya's 'Rumeli' Festive collection at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week was another glittering offering of splendid creations.

2021-10-08T15:07:14+05:30
Lachmi Deb Roy
Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 3:07 pm

Inspired by the Turks and Balkans, this dazzling vision of designer J J Valay was translated into the fabulous merging of cultures. The amalgamation was evident in the choice of rich fabrics, brilliant detailing, amazing prints and the memorable embellishments. His “Rumeli” Festive collection at the FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week was another glittering offering of splendid creations.

The colour palette moved from neutral ivory, ecru and beige to strong tones of red, then onto teal, navy, deep cobalt, jade, sun yellow and shades of brown.

Actress Mrunal Thakur muse for the show looked spectacular in our very special and season’s signature bridal lehenga in silk and organza. Shades of Vermillions and scarlets highlighted with great detail using fine thread work and metalwork with motifs incorporated from the Ottoman Empire but expressed in an Art Deco manner.

Talking about the collection J J Valaya said, “Rich fabrics, intricate details, inspired prints and of course, our timeless and much-loved embroideries define this season’s collection in all its glory as it transcends its journey blending Turkish elements with riches from the Balkans.”

For women, it was magnificent bridal lehengas, cholis and dupattas in stunning red and jewel shades with lavish embroidery. Cholis were eye-catching with illusion yokes, tie-up backs, flirty, sheer, puffed sleeves with ornate cuffs or majestic, encrusted yokes. Tiny boleros, long, floor skimming robes and belted saris added to the grandeur of the look. The regal anarkalis were resplendent as dazzling surface ornamentation with motifs inspired by the days of yore.

Men’s wear told a regal story with ornate cummerbundings over Sherwanis that were perfect for the wedding day festivities, while elegant kurtas with a hint of discreet placement embroidery enhanced the ensembles.

