Kangana Ranaut's Cryptic Instagram Story Hints She Is Suffering From A Heartbreak

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut posted a secret message on her Instagram story, leaving fans to wonder if everything is fine with the actress. Ranaut shared a pencil sketch of a woman hugging a man on Monday. She captioned the sketch, "Tere liye hum hain jiye... kitne hum pe sanam... (If I've lived for you, why am I being treated so unfairly?)."

Ranaut's post has left fans questioning if the actress is hinting at being hurt in love. In another story, Kangana shared a throwback photo from her childhood along with an empowering post. “I’m just an ordinary girl, nothing special about me except for the fact that I believe in the beauty of love and that got me here in this beautiful world."

Kangana Ranaut recently shared a photograph on Instagram about her 'mood at home.' "Another day, another FIR... just in case they come to arrest me... mood at home," she wrote. Her post came after members of the Sikh community filed an FIR against Kangana for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments. Amarjeetsingh Sandhu, along with leaders of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), filed the FIR.

'Tiku Weds Sheru,' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, is currently being directed by Ranaut. This is also her first film as a producer.

'Tejas,' 'Dhaakad,' and 'Emergency' are among her upcoming films.