Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut's Cryptic Instagram Story Hints She Is Suffering From A Heartbreak

"Tere liye hum hain jiye... kitne hum pe sanam... (If I've lived for you, why am I being treated so unfairly?)," wrote actor Kangana Ranaut in her recent Instagram Story.

Kangana Ranaut's Cryptic Instagram Story Hints She Is Suffering From A Heartbreak
Kangana Ranaut's cryptic Instagram story hints she is suffering from a heartbreak. | Instagram

Trending

Kangana Ranaut's Cryptic Instagram Story Hints She Is Suffering From A Heartbreak
outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T22:03:22+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 10:03 pm

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut posted a secret message on her Instagram story, leaving fans to wonder if everything is fine with the actress. Ranaut shared a pencil sketch of a woman hugging a man on Monday. She captioned the sketch, "Tere liye hum hain jiye... kitne hum pe sanam... (If I've lived for you, why am I being treated so unfairly?)."

Ranaut's post has left fans questioning if the actress is hinting at being hurt in love. In another story, Kangana shared a throwback photo from her childhood along with an empowering post. “I’m just an ordinary girl, nothing special about me except for the fact that I believe in the beauty of love and that got me here in this beautiful world."

A screenshot of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story

A screenshot of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story

Kangana Ranaut recently shared a photograph on Instagram about her 'mood at home.' "Another day, another FIR... just in case they come to arrest me... mood at home," she wrote. Her post came after members of the Sikh community filed an FIR against Kangana for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments. Amarjeetsingh Sandhu, along with leaders of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), filed the FIR.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

A screenshot of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story

'Tiku Weds Sheru,' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, is currently being directed by Ranaut. This is also her first film as a producer.

'Tejas,' 'Dhaakad,' and 'Emergency' are among her upcoming films.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Kangana Ranaut Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Rahul Ravindran Invites Applications From Female And Transgender Directors, Here's Why

Rahul Ravindran Invites Applications From Female And Transgender Directors, Here's Why

'Anupamaa': Is Gaurav Khanna Leaving The Show Because Of Rupali Ganguly?

It's A Wrap For Vijay Devarakonda-Ananya Panday Starrer 'Liger's USA Shoot Schedule

Virgil Abloh’s Death: Justin Bieber, Karan Johar, Drake, And Others Express Grief

Taapsee Pannu: I Didn't Fit The Conventional Parameters Of Beauty

Kartik Aaryan: Dhamaka Made Me Realise Audience’s Love Is Bigger Than Numbers

Balakrishna’s Talk Show 'Unstoppable With NBK' Surpasses 4 Million Views On OTT

Vishak Nair Gets Engaged To Ladylove Jayapria Nair

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Kay Kay Menon: Nothing Is Permanent, Neither Success Nor Defeat

Kay Kay Menon: Nothing Is Permanent, Neither Success Nor Defeat

Vinil Mathew On Working With Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra And Parineeti Chopra

Vinil Mathew On Working With Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra And Parineeti Chopra

Sanya Malhotra Talks About Her Heart-Wrenching Breakup

Sanya Malhotra Talks About Her Heart-Wrenching Breakup

Tom Burke Replaces Yahya Abdul Mateen II In 'Mad Max' Spin-Off 'Furiosa'

Tom Burke Replaces Yahya Abdul Mateen II In 'Mad Max' Spin-Off 'Furiosa'

Read More from Outlook

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

Neeraj Thakur / After taking over as CTO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal’s main focus was on using AI and ML to identify hate speech and bots that were used to spread misinformation through the microblogging site.

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

Outlook Web Desk / The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has led to several discussions on WHO's method of naming virus variants on Greek alphabets. But terms like 'South Africa virus' have remained in use.

IPL 2022 Retention: Who Stays And Who Goes - Complete Team Lists

IPL 2022 Retention: Who Stays And Who Goes - Complete Team Lists

Jayanta Oinam / IPL Retention list was replete with full of expected names but there were some big omissions too. The mega auction will have a massive pool of stars that teams can now choose from.

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Naseer Ganai / The statement, issued by senior BJP leader of J&K Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, raises concern for minorities living in Kashmir Valley.

Advertisement