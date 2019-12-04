Jayeshbhai Jordaar First Look: Sindhi boy Ranveer Singh Turns Gujarati Chokro For Divyang Thakkar Directorial

He's played the boy from the streets in Gully Boy. He's recreating the iconic Natraj Shot for '83. And now, Ranveer Singh is all set to add a Gujarati tadka to his career with Jayeshbhai Jordaar. It was previously announced that Ranveer will be returning home - his Yash Raj Films home - to play an ordinary man with extraordinary dreams in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Now, debutant Divyang Thakkar's directorial has shared the first look from the movie and it is as intriguing as it could get.

Ranveer has shed a few kilos for the role. In the photo, Ranveer is dressed in orange, polka dot polo-neck T-shirt with a pair of faded grey jeans. His hair pushed to one side. The actor sports an old-school golden watch to complete his look. The image sees Ranveer standing in front of a group of veil-covered women. It seems like he is protecting the women.

(Source: Pinkvilla.com)