Ieshaan Sehgaal Says He Has Been Wrongfully Portrayed By Rajiv Adatia; Says He Is A Straight Man

Contestants Rajiv Adatia and Ieshaan Sehgaal argued over a ‘secret’ in the last episode. Rajiv Adatia went after Ieshaan Sehgaal to ensure that he did not divulge this secret to anyone else in the house. However, their quarrel has now erupted into a big fight as contestant Miesha Iyer, and other housemates get involved. As this fight rages on, this intriguing secret comes out in the open, leaving Miesha Iyer overwhelmed!

In the presence of Miesha Iyer, Rajiv Adatia declares that his friendship with Ieshaan Sehgaal is ‘deeper’ than everyone thinks. Ieshaan Sehgaal hits back in protest, saying that he is wrongfully portrayed and that he is a straight man. The moment tenses up, and both of them start shouting at each other. While the rest of their housemates try to separate them, Rajiv Adatia tells everyone, “Kya galat bol raha hoon main?” Miesha Iyer leaves with tears in her eyes. Their fight brings out a question in everyone’s minds – what is the truth behind their friendship?

On the other hand, contestants Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali and Tejasswi Prakash start pulling Rajiv Adatia’s leg. They demand to know the secret behind his fancy chaddi (underwear)! Rajiv Adatia tries running away from them, but they chase him all over the house to get an answer from him.

Meanwhile, contestant Afsana Khan dials up the fun in the house and starts behaving comically to amuse her housemates. Contestant Vishal Kotian asks her, “Kahan se aayi hai tu (Where have you come from)?” She carries on pretending like she has been possessed by spirits and starts falling all over. Vishal Kotian comments, “Ghode ka bhoot aaya hai iske andar (You’ve been possessed by the spirit of a horse)!” This makes Rajiv Adatia laugh. She then goes after Rajiv Adatia and contestant Pratik Sehajpal and starts scaring them, while the rest enjoy the fun.