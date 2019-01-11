Hotstar Takes Down Koffee With Karan Episode Featuring Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul

Amid the outrage over Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s problematic remarks on the sets of Koffee with Karan, Hotstar on Thursday, took down the controversial episode.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya issued an apology on Wednesday after his appearance on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan drew criticism from every quarter for his 'misogynist', 'sexist', and 'racist' remarks.

Taking to Twitter, Pandya said, "After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect."

Pandya had passed some outrageous comments about women and his sexual activities on the national television.

"I like to watch and observe how they (women) move. I'm little from the black side so I need to see how they move," Pandya had said in the show.

On the show, Pandya also 'boasted' about his 'scene' with women and how he casually discussed his sex life with his parents.

The duo have also been issued show cause notice by the BCCI. The all-rounder also issued an apology soon after being issued the notice by the Indian board.

"I made an appearance on the chat show where I have made certain statements without realising that these could be disrespectful and offend sensitivities of viewers for which I am sincerely regretful," he wrote in his response, which is in PTI's possession.

"I would like to assure you that there was no malice or any sort of ill-intent on my part to offend anyone or portray any section of the society in bad light. I made these statements in the flow of the show and had not comprehended the extent to which my statements would be found offensive," he added.