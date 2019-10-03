Hina Khan Says, ‘Priyanka Chopra Introduced Me As A ‘Star’ From India'; Opens Up On Cannes

Hina Khan completed as many as 10 years in the industry. The actress turns a year older today and had a blast last night ringing in her birthday. In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, Hina opened up on her Cannes appearance and revealed that she was blown by the fact that Priyanka Chopra knew everything about her movie Lines and her meeting with her was everything love. Hina also cut the cake with us and thanked her fans for being ever so loving.

“She knew everything. About the movie, why I was here, everything. Thats why she invited me to the party when I was there. She introduced me to everyone as the ‘star’ from India. She did not mention television or films, she just said an Indian star, and I was overwhelmed. She didn’t have to do it but she did,” Hina said. She also mentioned how inspired she is by her. Hina also revealed that if she doesn’t take risk, who will and she doesn’t want to regret by the end of it that she didn’t try.

Hina also revealed about her Cannes appearance and said that she was shivering and nervous in the beginning but someone adviced her that at the international forum as big as Cannes, she doesn’t need to bother by anything and only wear her confidence at the carpet. “And that is exactly what I did and I was stunned at the response I got,” she exclaimed. Hina also revealed that she has another Hollywood project lined up for which she shot in New York and she is very excited.

Hina has the best of lineup currently with Country with Blind, Damaged 2, and more.

(Source: Pinkvilla.com)