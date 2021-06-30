‘His Energy Was Magnetic’: Actor Sanjay Suri Remembers Filmmaker Raj Kaushal

Raj Kaushal, who directed films like 'Shaadi Ka Laddoo' and 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi,' died early Wednesday morning of a heart attack.

Outlook got in touch with his close friend actor Sanjay Suri who has worked with Raj Kaushal. “Shocked and heart broken, my friend gone too soon. I am sad that I can’t meet his family since I am not in town,” he says.

Remembering Kaushal, Suri adds, “His energy was magnetic, his enthusiasm for life was admirable and he was always a 'Yaaro Ka Yaar. May the strength be with all who knew Raj. My heart goes out to Mandira, his lovely children and all his friends and associates. I know all will feel his loss immensely.”

Before every take he would say, "Energy" and I know I will miss his energy,” Suri remembers.

Filmmaker Onir confirmed the news on social media and wrote, “Gone too soon. We lost Filmmaker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul.”

Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7 — à¦ÂÂÂÂÂ à¦¨à¦¿à¦° Onir Ø§ÙÂÂÂÂÂÙÂÂÂÂÂÛÂÂÂÂÂØ± à¤ÂÂÂÂÂà¤¨à¤¿à¤° he/him (@IamOnir) June 30, 2021

Raj Kaushal’s last post on Facebook was on his children and his journey as a father. He said, “Our surroundings have a deep impact on our children and I’m thankful that during this pandemic, I was able to witness the generous and compassionate side of my kids. When I had asked my son, Vir, what he wanted for his birthday, I was expecting him to say toys or may be some gadgets, but what he said touched me deeply. He said that he just wanted a day full of love and blessings. But more than that, he was keen on doing something that would keep people healthy and safe during this pandemic. My ten-year old’s gesture really made me proud and I realized how content and selfless he truly is. So, for his birthday present, as per his wishes, I arranged free vaccination for many underprivileged people through a private vaccination camp organised in our neighbourhood. I feel blessed that my children have risen above material things in life and are able to empathize with people around them. I wish to see my kids continuing down this path and always be there for others, just like #PapaHainNa for them. As the role of fathers keep evolving in these times, nurturing our children with these values are important.”

Kaushal''s last directorial was the 2006 thriller, 'Anthony Kaun Hai?', starring Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt.

He is survived by his wife Mandira, son Vir and daughter Tara.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine