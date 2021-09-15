Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Art & Entertainment 'Fast And Furious' Star Jordana Brewster Engaged To Mason Morfit!

Brewster's fiance, Morfit is a tech CEO, whom she first met four years before she announced her separation from Andrew Form whom she was married for over 13 years.

CREDIT: JORDANA BREWSTER/INSTAGRAM

2021-09-15T17:18:25+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 5:18 pm

American actor Jordana Brewster recently shared a major relationship update, announcing that she is engaged to businessman Mason Morfit. ‘The Fast And The Furious’ star shared the happy news along with a beaming photo of the couple on a beach. 

“JB soon to be JBM,” Brewster wrote in the caption, referencing her initials. A representative for the actor confirmed the couple’s engagement to People magazine. This will be the second marriage for Brewster, who was married to Andrew Form for 13 years before splitting in 2020. The two share sons Rowan and Julian, reported People magazine. 

The couple had recently sparked engagement rumours after Jordana was spotted wearing a massive rock on her finger during recent Hollywood outing with her beau.

The engagement post received a lot of love from her fans and friends who left congratulatory messages for the couple in comments.

Brewster's fiance, Morfit is a tech CEO, whom she first met four years before she announced her separation from Andrew Form whom she was married for over 13 years.

The actress had revealed in an interview with Glamour, earlier this year that Morfit and her met again after she filed for divorce from her former husband. Brewster and Morfit reportedly began dating in July 2020.

With PinkVilla inputs

