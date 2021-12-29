Despite Omicron Scare, Kareena Kapoor And Amrita Arora Are Back To Partying

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. Following their recovery, the BFFs resumed their Christmas celebrations with close friends and family members.

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arora enjoyed Christmas with their families and friends after recovering from COVID-19. On Sunday night, the actresses were photographed at Karisma Kapoor's home, with Kareena Kapoor Khan accompanied by her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan.

Arora was wearing a pink feathered dress, while Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a black off-shoulder top with beige pants.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arora were earlier accused of breaking norms after attending multiple Bollywood events. However recently Kareena Kapoor and Arora revealed in their Instagram stories last week that they had tested negative for COVID-19.

The 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' actress shared the news in a brief statement on her Instagram Story.

“I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare… My BFF Amrita we did this… my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying… My fans for your DMs… The BMC for being so amazing and prompt… SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best… And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room… away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before”, the actress wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on December 13, announced that she had contracted the virus after attending a dinner party at filmmaker Karan Johar's home. Four of the dinner guests later tested positive.

After receiving a positive report, the actors promptly isolated themselves. Bollywood celebrities Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor also tested positive for the virus. Johar and his family, on the other hand, was not infected with the virus.