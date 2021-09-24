Both ‘Bigg Boss’ And Me Are Unmarried: Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan is all set to host the upcoming 15th season of ‘Bigg Boss’. At a press conference recently for the show, Khan was at his candid best and kept on giving the reporters a lot of giggles with his funny remarks.

Talking about his relationship with ‘Bigg Boss’, Khan said, “‘Bigg Boss’ is the only relationship of my life which has lasted so long. Warna mere Rishtey chodiye jaane dijiye (Otherwise my relationships, let it be). My relationship with ‘Bigg Boss’ has brought permanent factor in my life. We both are unmarried and that’s why we can consider ourselves Boss without any fear or interference. I keep telling the makers I put in so much hard work, they should consider it and increase my pay, but nobody listens. I just pray to God that a time comes when the channel tells me, Salman we will increase your pay and I would tell them, no let it be. Do you really feel this can happen? (Laughs).”

Talking about this new season Khan revealed, “‘Bigg Boss’ has increased the challenge level and this time the contestants will only get the survival kit. ‘Bigg Boss’ will be seen scolding the contestants, teaching them lessons and even giving them punishment. ‘Bigg Boss’ is in full mood this time to trouble the contestants.”

The theme of this season is a jungle and on that Khan said, “To survive in the jungle, the only strategy that can work is to become Junglee. I would like to see jungle mein Mangal, jungle mein Dangal (Happiness in the jungle with lots of fights), some romantic stories, fights but in limit, beautiful and smiling faces, people taking stand, people fighting for what is right and ethical. I like this show, it challenges and tests my patience level. Every time I lose my cool, I feel I shouldn’t have lost it and then I try harder and harder to control it. But the contestants again end up doing something which I have to come and correct it. And it’s not like I am purposely scolding them or giving them lectures, we as a team just try to guide the contestants when they go wrong. We just try to make them understand but sometimes their reaction is such that our reaction also goes up and it comes across as if I am scolding them.”

‘Bigg Boss 15 starts on October 2.