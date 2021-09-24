Advertisement
Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Both ‘Bigg Boss’ And Me Are Unmarried: Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan candidly reveals about how he has had the longest relationship in his life with ‘Bigg Boss’. The latest season of the show was launched at the Pench National Camp, Madhya Pradesh.

Both ‘Bigg Boss’ And Me Are Unmarried: Salman Khan
Salman Khan | Instagram

Trending

Both ‘Bigg Boss’ And Me Are Unmarried: Salman Khan
outlookindia.com
2021-09-24T18:31:45+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 6:31 pm

Actor Salman Khan is all set to host the upcoming 15th season of ‘Bigg Boss’. At a press conference recently for the show, Khan was at his candid best and kept on giving the reporters a lot of giggles with his funny remarks.

Talking about his relationship with ‘Bigg Boss’, Khan said, “‘Bigg Boss’ is the only relationship of my life which has lasted so long. Warna mere Rishtey chodiye jaane dijiye (Otherwise my relationships, let it be). My relationship with ‘Bigg Boss’ has brought permanent factor in my life. We both are unmarried and that’s why we can consider ourselves Boss without any fear or interference. I keep telling the makers I put in so much hard work, they should consider it and increase my pay, but nobody listens. I just pray to God that a time comes when the channel tells me, Salman we will increase your pay and I would tell them, no let it be. Do you really feel this can happen? (Laughs).”

Talking about this new season Khan revealed, “‘Bigg Boss’ has increased the challenge level and this time the contestants will only get the survival kit. ‘Bigg Boss’ will be seen scolding the contestants, teaching them lessons and even giving them punishment. ‘Bigg Boss’ is in full mood this time to trouble the contestants.”

The theme of this season is a jungle and on that Khan said, “To survive in the jungle, the only strategy that can work is to become Junglee. I would like to see jungle mein Mangal, jungle mein Dangal (Happiness in the jungle with lots of fights), some romantic stories, fights but in limit, beautiful and smiling faces, people taking stand, people fighting for what is right and ethical. I like this show, it challenges and tests my patience level. Every time I lose my cool, I feel I shouldn’t have lost it and then I try harder and harder to control it. But the contestants again end up doing something which I have to come and correct it. And it’s not like I am purposely scolding them or giving them lectures, we as a team just try to guide the contestants when they go wrong. We just try to make them understand but sometimes their reaction is such that our reaction also goes up and it comes across as if I am scolding them.”

‘Bigg Boss 15 starts on October 2.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Salman Khan Mumbai Bigg Boss Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Here’s Why Nagarjuna Became Emotional During A Dinner With Aamir Khan

Here’s Why Nagarjuna Became Emotional During A Dinner With Aamir Khan

Coldplay’s Chris Martin On Collaborating With BTS For ‘My Universe’: ‘I Love Them'

Taapsee Pannu Gives A Savage Response To Trolls Calling Her 'Masculine' In ‘Rashmi Rocket’

Nia Sharma Slams Starkids: If You Take Their Name Aside, Will You Look At Them Twice?

Amit Trivedi ‘Hopes’ His Composition For ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2021 Anthem ‘Resonates Well With Fans’

‘Kota Factory’ Season 2 Review: A Journey of Several Dreams!

Yash Raj Films’ Aditya Chopra Turns Down Deal With Amazon Prime Video Worth Rs. 400 crores: Reports

Rihanna On Her New Music: Whatever You Know Of Rihanna Is Not Going To Be What You Hear

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi Script Big KKR Win Vs MI In IPL 2021

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

More from Art & Entertainment

Tom Felton, Harry Potter's 'Draco Malfoy', Collapses At Ryder Cup

Tom Felton, Harry Potter's 'Draco Malfoy', Collapses At Ryder Cup

Watch: Kristen Stewart Stuns Everyone as Princess Diana In 'Spencer's Trailer'

Watch: Kristen Stewart Stuns Everyone as Princess Diana In 'Spencer's Trailer'

Gulshan Grover Was Cast As Bond Villain In 'Casino Royale'; Explain Why He Was Replaced By Mads Mikkelsen

Gulshan Grover Was Cast As Bond Villain In 'Casino Royale'; Explain Why He Was Replaced By Mads Mikkelsen

Gautam Rode: Social Media Is A Lot Of Pressure, But Pankhuri Awasthy Keeps Pushing Me Hard

Gautam Rode: Social Media Is A Lot Of Pressure, But Pankhuri Awasthy Keeps Pushing Me Hard

Read More from Outlook

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-Savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

S.K. Singh / Prestigious tests like JEE and NEET have been breached. A few lakh of rupees can get you an engineering or a medical seat.

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Neeraj Thakur / While cutting India’s rating, Moody’s had cited policy challenges in addressing a prolonged economic slowdown and its deteriorating fiscal position.

RCB Vs CSK: Kohli And Co Face Dhoni's 'Dad's Army'

RCB Vs CSK: Kohli And Co Face Dhoni's 'Dad's Army'

PTI / RCB would look to shrug off the crushing defeat in the previous outing and get their mojo back.

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement