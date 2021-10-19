'Akhanda' Actress Pragya Jaiswal: I Am Being Patient With Post Covid Recovery

Actress Pragya Jaiswal, who will soon be seen in Telugu film 'Akhanda' with superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna, is taking extra care during her post Covid phase. The actress announced the negative test results on Monday (October 18).

She reveals the precautions and necessities that she is taking to regain her stamina.

Jaiswal tells us, "Post Covid-care is very important. It does make you weak and it's difficult to get back to your normal workout. So, I am just being patient. All I am doing right now is having a balanced meal, having multivitamins and supplements that the doctor has given and being patient with my recovery. It's not something that will happen immediately and the strength and stamina will come back in some time."

The actress had quarantined herself as part of the protocol. So, what did she do locked up in the room?

"Quarantine period was not bad at all. At least not as bad as I had initially imagined. I think it was nice to have time off to rest and chill because I was on a very busy schedule from last few months. So, it was nice to take care of myself and relax," says Jaiswal.



She adds, "It's important to keep yourself occupied and have a routine and watch something. I started reading a book, which I wanted to read for a long time. So, that kept me busy."

Now that she can get back to work, the actress is really looking forward to the promotions of 'Akhanda'.

"What I am really looking forward to is the release of the film 'Akhanda' and the promotions for the same. The next projects are in the pipeline, so, I will let everyone know when the time is right,"she says.